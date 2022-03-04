Donate or volunteer to help ease blood crisis

The pandemic for two years has interfered with and reduced blood donations.

Some donors have been hesitant; others have had to cancel appointments. Fewer institutions have participated in blood drives, and some drives have been canceled. Those targeted at students — a major group for donations — have declined by two-thirds.

Donations to the Red Cross, which provides about 40% of the country’s blood supply, have fallen by 10% since the start of the pandemic.

The consequences of the pandemic prompted the Red Cross to announce a national emergency blood shortage in October. Since then, the shortage has worsened, forcing the Red Cross this year to declare its first-ever national blood crisis.

The Red Cross in New Jersey said it aims to have a five-day supply in blood banks, but now often has less than one day’s supply.

Hospitals in South Jersey have been doing what they can to conserve their limited resource of blood and platelets. Cape Regional Health System, in the first summer of the pandemic, was unable to get its normal delivery requests filled and supplies have tightened since then. Some days now Cape Regional receives no Red Cross blood deliveries at all.

The Red Cross warned that some hospitals may not receive a quarter of the blood products they need. Hospitals have responded by asking some patients to postpone elective procedures.

The call for public donations of blood and platelets is the most urgent in more than a decade. Those willing and able to help out may call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment.

All blood types are needed, especially types O positive and O negative, as well as platelet donations, to help reverse the national blood crisis. If an immediate opportunity to donate isn’t available, donors are asked to make a future appointment when staffing levels should be better.

The pandemic has caused the Red Cross, like many organizations, to deal with biomedical and blood collection staff shortages, which also have impacted blood recovery efforts.

As a result, another way to help address the blood crisis is to volunteer to help support critical blood collections. Blood drive volunteers greet donors, register them, answer their questions and provide information throughout the donation process. Also needed are blood transportation specialists to deliver blood to hospitals in communities across the country. To volunteer to support Red Cross blood collections, visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.