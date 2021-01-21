Don’t relax self-protection from virus during quest for the vaccine

The miraculously quick development and production of COVID-19 vaccines is this winter’s happiest news. It also is the most frustrating, unfortunately.
It was inevitable that as soon as vaccines began to be available to health workers, nursing home residents and others at highest risk, many would hope they’d soon be eligible and get the precious immunization.
Last week, that turned into an impossible expectation, when New Jersey expanded vaccine eligibility to residents 65 and older, and to medically vulnerable younger people. Suddenly 4 million New Jerseyans were eligible, and many wanted the vaccine as soon as possible.
It wasn’t possible and wouldn’t be for weeks. The state’s current share of the U.S. vaccine supply of about 100,000 doses a week is about a fifth of what would be needed to meet current demand from those eligible.
People jammed every possible phone number and website they thought could get them lined up for a vaccination. That, of course, ensures that the already challenged government distribution of the vaccine will be less efficient, delaying when those eligible can get their shots. (Many who managed to get scheduled are already waiting several weeks).
Moderna and Pfizer are increasing their vaccine production, but increasing it to the tens of millions and then hundreds of millions of doses needed will take many weeks. Since U.S. vaccination began in mid-December, about 35 million doses have been distributed, according to the companies and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
People in South Jersey and everywhere else in America can’t make more vaccine suddenly appear, so they’ll need patience to avoid driving themselves crazy — all trying to fit through the too-narrow door of vaccination all at once.
We’re confident they’ll figure that out, but we’re very worried that the day-to-day risk of COVID-19 contagion is being lost in this laser focus on vaccines and trying to be among the first to get them.
The pandemic is at its height. New cases of infection in New Jersey in November surged past 4,000 a day and last week hit nearly 7,000 before mercifully declining. January is expected to be the deadliest U.S. pandemic month, claiming more than 100,000 lives.
Vaccines will eventually knock back the winter COVID surge, with U.S. deaths expected to fall in April to about 11,000. But for the next two months, most Americans will need to maintain their self-protection strategies even more diligently.
Here’s the basic CDC advice (which should be familiar to all by now) — Stay at least 6 feet from others, including an ill person in your home. Wear a mask over your mouth and nose when around people not in your household, and remember it’s not a substitute for staying apart. Avoid crowds at businesses and social gatherings, especially anywhere without good ventilation. Wash hands often, especially after a potential contamination, and avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
Don’t think because some people have gotten the vaccine that the risk of contagion is reduced. For the next two months, as the pandemic peaks, so will that risk.
Just up your self-protection habits a little more and get to the blessed abundance of vaccine in spring in good health. The vaccine will be there for you. Make sure you’re there for it.