Don’t miss sequel to NJ Homestead property tax relief

Last month New Jersey sent an odd looking notice to residents titled “2019 ANCHOR Benefit Filing Information.”

You had to open it to find out the possible benefit was for homeowners and renters. This release is the sequel to the popular Homestead rebate in the long-running series of state programs providing a little relief from the highest property taxes in the nation.

Just as the state Department of Treasury sends out key application information for the Anchor program, a new study indicates New Jersey has once again landed at the top of the list of U.S. states where residential property-tax bills are the highest.

People who paid property taxes or rented housing in 2019 may be eligible for up to $1,500 in relief. That’s something and better than nothing, but with the average New Jersey property-tax bill reaching a record high of $9,284 last year, the relief is modest.

Why are the property taxes and eligibility for 2019? Because the state government’s subpar computer and information systems need lots of extra time to do what the private sector does in days and weeks. The state will direct deposit the benefits or mail out checks sometime next year.

Homeowners periodically have been getting small and changing property tax relief for years, but renters haven’t been included in the programs for more than a decade. They especially should take care to submit their application by the end of this year.

The good news is that, with borrowed federal money flooding into the state, New Jersey has committed more than $2 billion to the Anchor program. Property tax relief hasn’t hit that level of funding in more than a decade, and more than 2 million homeowners and renters should be eligible for a piece of it.

Eligible homeowners making up to $150,000 a year will get a $1,500 benefit; those earning from $150,000 to $250,000 will receive $1,000. Eligible renters making up to $150,000 can get $450.

Last month Gov. Phil Murphy called Anchor a “step toward making New Jersey a more affordable state.” Recall that last year Murphy was nearly upset in his reelection, with the lack of affordability a centerpiece of challenger Jack Ciattarelli’s campaign. Hence the new ANCHOR, for Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters.

Getting a still small but slightly higher percentage of the whopping property tax bill back is of course welcome, but reducing property taxes for years to come would help people afford to live in the state. The nonpartisan list of the 10 U.S. counties with the highest median local taxes included four in New Jersey — Bergen, Essex, Passaic and Union. That’s partly a reflection of high real estate values up north.

Even relative to the state’s high house prices, though, property taxes are most burdensome here. The Tax Foundation said New Jersey charges the highest tax rates on owner-occupied dwellings. Applying the highest tax rate to highly valued property is how to get to the highest taxes in America.

The next question, of course, is will the new Anchor hold?

State government has a history of reducing property tax relief when its revenue falls, which happens every time the economy slows. This level of benefits was once paid by the Homestead program, only to have eligibility and the size of its benefits much reduced when the severe recession of 2007 arrived — just when homeowners and renters needed relief the most.

With inflation likely pushing the nation and New Jersey into a recession, don’t be surprised if state government starts dragging and maybe eventually cutting loose this Anchor.