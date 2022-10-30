Don’t give NJ excuse to charge more for offshore wind power

New Jersey’s development of offshore wind energy has proceeded quickly, leaving the public’s awareness and voice to try to catch up. A brief trivia quiz of its five-year history might help.

Who won the federal lease for 160,000 ocean acres off Atlantic City that will become New Jersey’s first major offshore wind power project? The 2015 auction was won by RES Americas Developments Inc. A state Board of Public Utilities report at the time said “offshore wind in the U.S. is not economically viable at this time.”

Who acquired that lease to develop Ocean Wind with enough turbines to produce 1,000 megawatts of electricity? A Danish-based company that had built 22 offshore wind farms in Europe, DONG Energy, acquired the lease in 2017. (For extra credit, what did DONG stand for? Danish Oil and Natural Gas.)

Where did DONG go? In November 2017, DONG changed its name to Ørsted. It soon sold its oil and natural gas divisions to INEOS Group to focus on green energy. Today Ørsted has developed more offshore wind power projects than any other company.

We’ve been editorializing about offshore wind energy for more than a decade, but public hearings and their opportunities for public comment didn’t begin until 2021. The need to develop this large renewable energy resource adjacent to so many users became indisputable once the risk of human-influenced climate change was established. The competition among several East Coast states to develop offshore wind power made a strong case for streamlining and expediting the industry’s launch in New Jersey.

The Legislature made this clear when it explicitly removed the requirement to secure local government approval of related work after Ocean City officials threatened to stop a cable from crossing the island to bring power ashore. The state’s Division of Rate Counsel, which represents consumers, this month clarified that reduced role in a letter to Cape May County officials inquiring about cables crossing county land. The developer’s preferred routes for power cables will be approved, said the division director, if the N.J. Board of Public Utilities considers them reasonably necessary.

There you have it — the whole development of offshore wind power along the coast has been made reasonably necessary by climate change. That is a policy decision made convincingly by the federal government and its agencies, and subsequently by the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature.

Now that they’ve been allowed to comment officially, residents, second homeowners and local officials have expressed concerns about the effect of oceanic wind turbines on commercial fishing, navigation, ocean views and such. These are legitimate concerns that might influence important details of offshore wind development. They cannot stop and should not much delay projects, however, since huge amounts of clean energy will be needed to reduce human contribution to climate change and offshore wind could be the most cost-effective.

Years ago we pointed out that large offshore wind projects in Europe were delivering power for well under 10 cents per kilowatt-hour. Some wind projects in Europe were producing power more cheaply than a new natural gas-fired plant.

New Jersey residents and businesses will be purchasing much of their electricity from vast offshore wind projects for decades. How much that electricity costs will soon become more important than any other concern that we’ve heard about this inevitable transformation of the state’s energy industry.

Here is the hard truth that the public has yet to face: Almost every adjustment sought to offshore wind development would increase the cost of the electricity it produces for the long life of the projects.

Some adverse effects would be small. Forcing a less optimal route for the cables bringing the power ashore reduces efficiency and adds only a little to costs — but since the project can’t be stopped, what’s the point?

Making the developers put the wind turbines farther out to sea would build in much more significant costs to consumers. Power is lost when it is moved through a cable — the longer the cable, the greater the power loss. Do people really want to pay higher electric bills so windmills aren’t slightly visible on the horizon? Be careful what you choose, for you’ll live with it for decades.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s commitment to offshore wind is as firm as ever. Last month he increased the goal to 11,000 megawatts by 2040, enough to power millions of homes. Residents of those homes should worry more that he also said wind projects should be moved farther from shore, since island dwellers had expressed worries about their views.

New Jersey and other states haven’t made lowest-cost electricity the top priority of offshore wind development. As a consequence, the cost to residents and businesses will be more of a burden than it needed to be, and will arrive alongside less cost-effective clean energy changes government is imposing.

Don’t be surprised if politicians welcome changes to offshore wind development that make its electricity cost a little more. Sharing the blame with the public would be helpful when the bills arrive.