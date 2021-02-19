Don’t cover NJ farmland and cleared forests with state-mandated solar

Stephanie Brand, director of the Office of Rate Counsel that sticks up for customers, has objected that homeowners and businesses might be stuck with high prices for decades despite the falling cost of solar panels.

Companies can make more money by plopping solar panels on farmland and cleared forest because they don’t have to pay for the degradation of the state and its quality of life.

As the New Jersey Conservation Foundation pointed out in its opposition to the proposed law, there is no shortage of appropriate locations where solar would be purely an enhancement — parking lots; residential, commercial and industrial rooftops; and marginal open spaces. “We have more than enough capacity without solar on open lands, and we certainly don’t have to cover our most productive soils or clear our forests to meet our solar goals,” Tom Gilbert, foundation campaign director, told NJ Spotlight last year.

One of the companies pushing the state to mandate industrial solar atop farmland and other open space is Dakota Power. Last month, Millville approved a Dakota Power solar project on top of 375 acres of farmland. City officials crowed about the $260,000 annually in local taxes that the project will pay them.