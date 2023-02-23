We’ve often talked about New Jersey’s wealth of wildlife, remarkable and surprising for this most urbanized state. And nearly as often we’ve encouraged people and businesses to do small and often money-saving things with their properties to support migratory and resident wildlife.

A five-year study by N.J. Fish & Wildlife has just proven what naturalists have understood for decades — having enough wildlife habitat is only half the challenge. The habitat tends to be too small and too disconnected to be of substantial use to wildlife species.

The division’s Connecting Habitat Across New Jersey study collected 1,669 DNA samples from 33 native species of mammals across the state.

The two top predators that require large territories — bobcats and coyotes — were found to be confined to specific areas.

Bobcats, one of the rarest and most protected species in New Jersey, only have the forests and mountainous terrain in the northwest corner of the state. Even there, crossing highways is a hazard.

More surprising, the mighty coyote — legendary for adaptability that has enabled it to spread across America — can’t effectively makes its way through the dense and busy Route 1 corridor from New York to Trenton. There are plenty of coyotes throughout the state, but the coyotes of the southeastern half of New Jersey are separate and genetically distinct from those in the northwestern half.

Even common species such as rabbits, woodchucks and red foxes showed variations in their DNA due to the disconnect of their habitats.

The animal with the most genetic consistency everywhere is also one of the strangest. The opossum is the nation’s only marsupial, raising its many young in a pouch like its distant relative the kangaroo.

Disconnected habitats limit wildlife numbers, while the resulting genetic isolation weakens them and increases their susceptibility to disease.

The federal Natural Resources Conservation Service a decade ago said that environmental stewardship should include preserving large tracts of habitat and also “creating corridors between adjacent, smaller patches.” These can be as small as little tunnels to let turtles, salamanders and toads cross from one wetland to another nearby.

But the greatest potential for connecting wildlife habitats is right in people’s back and front yards. Connecting green spaces through habitat corridors creates more livable and enjoyable neighborhoods and communities, while providing quality spaces for plants and animals, according to New Jersey Audubon, a leader in helping people make their properties welcoming to birds, butterflies, bats and other fascinating varieties of natural life. Right now the nonprofit is offering an 8-session Gardening for Wildlife webinar showing how to get started.

South Jersey residents are blessed with several nature centers that are sources for backyard habitat information, and also offer opportunities for volunteers to help wildlife. The state study relied on 100 volunteers to gather bits of road killed or legally hunted animals to create its genetic database.

If you make an effort to enjoy and help wildlife, don’t be surprised if you feel more comfortable and connected to the world too.