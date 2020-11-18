Disgraced and resigned Upper official Hobie Young should move on

If that were the end of it, Young would simply have joined the growing crowd of politicians and celebrities of all kinds whose actions online — often in excess of what they’d ever do in person — have ended their positions, popularity or careers.

But then Young tried to reverse course, claiming at the next Upper Township Committee meeting that he hadn’t resigned, but merely stated his intention to resign. He threatened legal action to get his seat back.

The outside counsel for the township is Frank Corrado of Barry, Corrado & Grassi in Wildwood, who last week was named Attorney of the Year by the New Jersey Law Journal. Corrado said Young had submitted a written resignation and the committee should consider his seat vacant.

A possible legal squabble over the finality of Young’s resignation doesn’t much matter. His bad judgment in publicizing offensive images and the light shed on his character by valuing them can’t be erased by any legal action. One way or another he won’t and shouldn’t be allowed to remain in office.

Young had it right when he resigned, saying, “I will not put the Township Committee or the residents through this.” That showed a bit of good character, but then he proceeded to drag the committee and township residents through it some more anyway.

Anything other than letting his resignation stand and walking away would waste township money and time. Like so many others, Young must accept that even brief and thoughtless bad behavior online can destroy a reputation built over many years.