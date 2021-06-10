DEP's targeted closures of pinelands quarry ponds are necessary for safety, environment

Little New Jersey can be proud that almost a fifth of the state is permanently protected natural land with a mandated management plan. That land, its wildlife and other resources provide residents with recreation, cleaner air and water, and relief from urban anxieties.

The state is also the most crowded in the nation and has two major cities perched on its borders. That presents special challenges to managing its natural lands.

A new one has arisen in the age of social media, which has enabled large crowds to descend on former gravel pits for illegal swimming parties. People take their four-wheel-drive vehicles into the sandy wilds of the Pine Barrens, destroying fragile natural areas, ignoring state officers and access restrictions, and putting themselves at great risk of drowning in the former quarries.

The Department of Environmental Protection has sought a better and more permanent approach to natural lands management for decades with limited success. In 2015, it announced that it would close half the dirt routes traditionally used by off-road motor vehicles in the 190-square-mile Wharton State Forest. Then it decided to leave nearly all 500 miles open, to beef up enforcement and to seek the cooperation of users.