DEP picks a sea level threat that would force retreat from the shore

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has strongly urged municipalities to start changing their plans and policies to fit a future with higher sea levels.

That’s sensible enough, since there has been a modest and steady increase in sea levels the past century, partly from a warming climate (natural and manmade) and in New Jersey mostly from sinking coastal land.

But then the state Department of Environmental Protection picked a highly unlikely bad future to prepare for -- one in which the ocean suddenly rises much faster, to 5 feet higher in less than 80 years. Brigantine Mayor Vincent Sera said that seemed weird, since sea level has risen just 19 inches the past 110 years.

The DEP could have urged towns, barrier island residents and others to anticipate a 2 foot rise in sea levels by the end of the century. That has a likelihood of 83% in the 2019 study by a Rutgers University advisory panel the DEP used. There is only a 50-50 chance of a 3.3 foot rise. Instead, the administration’s environment department picked a 5.1 foot jump in sea level that doesn’t even have a 1 in 5 chance of happening.