DEP picks a sea level threat that would force retreat from the shore

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has strongly urged municipalities to start changing their plans and policies to fit a future with higher sea levels.
That’s sensible enough, since there has been a modest and steady increase in sea levels the past century, partly from a warming climate (natural and manmade) and in New Jersey mostly from sinking coastal land.
But then the state Department of Environmental Protection picked a highly unlikely bad future to prepare for -- one in which the ocean suddenly rises much faster, to 5 feet higher in less than 80 years. Brigantine Mayor Vincent Sera said that seemed weird, since sea level has risen just 19 inches the past 110 years.
The DEP could have urged towns, barrier island residents and others to anticipate a 2 foot rise in sea levels by the end of the century. That has a likelihood of 83% in the 2019 study by a Rutgers University advisory panel the DEP used. There is only a 50-50 chance of a 3.3 foot rise. Instead, the administration’s environment department picked a 5.1 foot jump in sea level that doesn’t even have a 1 in 5 chance of happening.
Think how high the dunes would have to be, how wide the beaches, to protect against an ocean 5 feet higher. Elevated houses would have to be elevated again. Already difficult and expensive plans to improve resilience and minimize flooding would become much more so. An ocean soon 5 foot higher would make many mitigation plans seem impossible and likely result in fewer shore protection projects proposed and completed.
The New Jersey Business & Industry Association, the state’s largest statewide business group, recognizes the growing threat of climate change and supports strategies to counter its effects on coastal communities. But it thinks that basing policy on an improbable nightmare future is not only scientifically unsound -- it would force people, businesses and whole communities away from their shore properties.
NJBIA noted that the Rutgers report used by the DEP isn’t the latest science. Two major reports since published in the journal Nature undercut assumptions of high sea level rises from moderate greenhouse gas emissions. And sea levels are already falling short of what the Rutgers report forecast for 2030. As one of its authors said, projections of sea level rise are an area of “deep uncertainty.”
“Set a standard that can’t be met, regulate to that standard, drive fear of that standard, don’t provide protections because of that standard, and people will no doubt abandon their homes and communities and retreat,” NBIA said last week in comments responding to New Jersey’s Draft Climate Change Resilience Strategy.
It recommended a more measured approach of using a 1 to 2 foot projected rise, “which is consistent with most climate science studies using a moderate emissions scenario,” and adjusting as needed over time. The group also asked the DEP to wait until next year’s update of projections by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change before proceeding.
For decades many well-meaning officials, even some scientists, have exaggerated the risks of global warming to motivate others to support views and policies they believe necessary and for the benefit of those made more fearful. Perhaps the Murphy administration is taking this approach.
Or perhaps the administration already has decided that forcing people and their properties away from the shore eventually must be done. If that’s the goal, it should make its case and start seeking the support necessary.
As it is, the push by Murphy’s DEP to prepare for a nightmare future would blow up the reasonable and deliberate planning process that is especially needed to deal with the actual much slighter increase in flooding.