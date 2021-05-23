Democrats invite suspicion with stealthy PILOT proposal

The second-most-disputed part of New Jersey’s effort to stabilize Atlantic City government — after the takeover of its finances — was replacing casino property taxes with payments in lieu of taxes, the PILOT.

Now a quiet move by Atlantic County’s legislators to change the PILOT agreement in midstream looks certain to revive the fights over government revenue from casino gambling, but this time with state Democrats in a position to write into law whatever legislation they prefer.

For a few years beginning in 2015, battles raged over whether there should be such payments, how much they should be, how long they should be in effect, and especially how such PILOT payments would be split between Atlantic City and the rest of Atlantic County.

Atlantic City government had created the need for a property tax reform plan by jacking up the assessed property values of casinos to collect more money. When the courts rejected these assessments, the city (and county that shared in the overpayments) had to give the money back. That strained the county budget and threatened to push Atlantic City government into bankruptcy.

Eventually a 10-year PILOT plan was agreed, with total payments from the casinos starting in 2017 at $120 million and quickly rising to $150 million in 2020 (based on the industry’s gross revenue).