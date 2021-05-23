Democrats invite suspicion with stealthy PILOT proposal

The second-most-disputed part of New Jersey’s effort to stabilize Atlantic City government — after the takeover of its finances — was replacing casino property taxes with payments in lieu of taxes, the PILOT.
Now a quiet move by Atlantic County’s legislators to change the PILOT agreement in midstream looks certain to revive the fights over government revenue from casino gambling, but this time with state Democrats in a position to write into law whatever legislation they prefer.
For a few years beginning in 2015, battles raged over whether there should be such payments, how much they should be, how long they should be in effect, and especially how such PILOT payments would be split between Atlantic City and the rest of Atlantic County.
Atlantic City government had created the need for a property tax reform plan by jacking up the assessed property values of casinos to collect more money. When the courts rejected these assessments, the city (and county that shared in the overpayments) had to give the money back. That strained the county budget and threatened to push Atlantic City government into bankruptcy.
Eventually a 10-year PILOT plan was agreed, with total payments from the casinos starting in 2017 at $120 million and quickly rising to $150 million in 2020 (based on the industry’s gross revenue).
What took longer to agree to — and a county lawsuit and Superior Court settlement — was the county’s 13.5% share of the payments replacing casino property taxes. Republican Gov. Chris Christie had promised Atlantic County that share, but the city and Democratic legislators wanted to reduce it to 10.4%. The parties settled the lawsuit and Atlantic County got its 13.5% of the PILOT.
At the start of this month, not even halfway through the 10 years specified in the PILOT legislation, Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, introduced a bill to:
reduce the payments to help casinos recover from pandemic business losses;
give Atlantic City and its state overseer $5 million a year not subject to sharing with the county;
reduce the part of the PILOT to be split to $125 million in 2022, with increases from there based on onsite gaming revenue, but capping payments at $135 million, assuring less money would go to Atlantic County;
and to exempt the revenue of the gaming industry’s fastest-growing segments of sports betting and online gaming when figuring how much PILOT they owe.
Then a week later, Armato withdrew the bill from consideration by the Assembly State and Local Government Committee. This week, he said there would be amendments to the proposed PILOT changes following discussions and analysis.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said he suspects the Democrats were preparing to quickly pass and sign into law a scheme not only to get around giving the county its 13.5% share of the PILOT but to deny it any share of the growing online gambling and sports betting revenue.
This fight is just beginning. The Democrats may control the Legislature and have the governorship, but the county PILOT share already was sanctioned by a Superior Court settlement. A few years ago, some thought the original PILOT legislation was a deviation from New Jersey property tax law that might not survive a constitutional challenge.
Given the importance of the PILOT program and the effort it took to agree on its details and make it the law, the Democratic legislators and state officials presumably working with them should have announced that the PILOT needed revisions because of the effects of the pandemic and the rise of online gambling and sports betting.
Then they should have made their case for what needs changing and why it should be changed the way they propose. Then and only then should they work up a bill, giving whatever weight they choose to their own views and the views of others.
To do otherwise gives the appearance of trying to evade election-year responsibility for an issue sure to evoke significant opposition from other officials and the public.