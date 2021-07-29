Democrats bring back solar subsidies at great cost to consumers, farming

The Democratic Party has no shame when it comes to funneling large amounts of money from electricity users to the solar industry it has created with massive subsidies.
For a while, the administration of Gov. Phil Murphy and the Legislature controlled by the party made a big show of saying the $3 billion from residents and businesses it had given solar panel installers was enough. Their Clean Energy Act two years ago required the state Board of Public Utilities to end the solar subsidies, and meanwhile they were capped to halt excessive payments.
This month the governor and his legislators dropped this posture of prudence with the money of ratepayers, enacting a program to pay even greater subsidies to their solar industry — and even let it cover farmland and other open space for its convenience.
The cost of subsidies for solar projects will jump 60%, from $750 million to $1.2 billion a year, with the money paid by consumers in their monthly electric bills.
Not only will these lavish government handouts make no meaningful difference to global warming, they’ll push a form of clean energy that is more effective in most other states, where average daily solar radiation is stronger than in New Jersey. And tiny New Jersey doesn’t have the extra land to waste on inefficient solar projects.
The new solar giveaway law also paves the way for industrial solar operations to cover farmland. While the BPU has said it would try to steer such projects toward marginal lands and away from forests, wetlands and open space, the new act allows industrial solar projects on up to 5% of the best farmland soils in each county.
“That could result in over 8,000 acres of solar on prime farmland,” Jeff Tober said in a column published by NJ Spotlight. Tober is the veteran of community-supported agriculture picked by the Pinelands Preservation Alliance to create its Rancocas Creek Farm and a board member of the NJ Agricultural Society and the Burlington County Agricultural Development Board. “We can’t afford to lose that much and still meet our farmland preservation goals,” he said.
Such solar incentives could wind up leaving New Jersey without enough land for food production, he added.
The wasteful and destructive solar subsidies may also undermine support for Murphy’s clean energy agenda, support that will become critical as people and businesses pay increasingly high bills for it.
Tom Gilbert, campaign director of the New Jersey Conservation Foundation, one of the green groups opposing the solar program, said, “We will not meet our clean energy goals if we don’t do it in an affordable way.” Stephanie Brand, the state rate counsel charged with representing the interests of consumers, warned state senators before they approved the bill, “We believe that if we are going to achieve our clean energy goals, we have to be smart consumers and not overpay for any single portion of our clean energy economy.”
For residents and businesses, the message is clear.