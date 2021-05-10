Deliberation, caution merited on possible hike in Cape May room tax

Four years ago a nearly insolvent Atlantic City wanted a new $10 per room tax, even though it had a revenue stream thanks to the casinos that was the envy of other municipalities. But the city already was hitting its visitors hard. Total taxes and fees on rooms at casinos — including the city luxury tax and state sales tax, occupancy tax, casino room tax and a promotional fee — were 19%. That already put it among the highest in the nation for taxing overnight guests. Total room taxes in Philadelphia were 15%, in Providence, Rhode Island, 13.4% and in Chicago 16.4%. The new room tax for Atlantic City was dropped.

A spokesman for the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee said that Cape May could have had $3.7 million more in revenue the past six years if it had the full 3% city room tax in place. He also argued that the higher total room tax wouldn’t deter anyone from visiting Cape May and wouldn’t hurt local business.

As taxes and fees on rooms rise, surely they reach tipping points for more customers, especially groups looking for a deal on a large booking. The better argument for tax increase advocates would be that the benefit to the city, residents and visitors alike of the added revenue would be worth whatever small reduction in visitors it caused.

We’re glad everyone won’t look at this seriously until after the summer. Online travel sites already are starting to buzz about the possibility of having to pay more to visit Cape May City.