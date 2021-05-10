Deliberation, caution merited on possible hike in Cape May room tax

Cape May City isn’t desperate for more revenue. Even though the city is adding a few employees, its budget this year won’t increase the municipal tax rate.
That’s always a good thing, right now especially so for Cape May, since a committee has suggested that it increase its room tax to get more money. All agree that right ahead of the summer season is no time to decide the matter, so city officials will give it the careful deliberation it deserves later.
Taxing visitors requires a fine balance to get a fair amount of revenue without discouraging people from coming and spending at all.
New York City found this out the hard way in the 1990s when it jacked its total taxes on rooms to more than 21%. National convention managers boycotted the city and it soon took several percentage points off the tax.
The Cape May room tax at 2% is just a small part of the total added bill for overnight visitors. The state levies its own occupancy fee of 5% and also the 6.625% sales tax, the county charges a tourism sales tax of 2% and a tourism assessment of 1.85% — for a total of taxes and fees of 17.475%.
Earlier this year the City Council formed the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee, and at last month’s council meeting it urged increasing the city room tax to the full 3% allowed.
Four years ago a nearly insolvent Atlantic City wanted a new $10 per room tax, even though it had a revenue stream thanks to the casinos that was the envy of other municipalities. But the city already was hitting its visitors hard. Total taxes and fees on rooms at casinos — including the city luxury tax and state sales tax, occupancy tax, casino room tax and a promotional fee — were 19%. That already put it among the highest in the nation for taxing overnight guests. Total room taxes in Philadelphia were 15%, in Providence, Rhode Island, 13.4% and in Chicago 16.4%. The new room tax for Atlantic City was dropped.
A spokesman for the Municipal Taxation and Revenue Advisory Committee said that Cape May could have had $3.7 million more in revenue the past six years if it had the full 3% city room tax in place. He also argued that the higher total room tax wouldn’t deter anyone from visiting Cape May and wouldn’t hurt local business.
As taxes and fees on rooms rise, surely they reach tipping points for more customers, especially groups looking for a deal on a large booking. The better argument for tax increase advocates would be that the benefit to the city, residents and visitors alike of the added revenue would be worth whatever small reduction in visitors it caused.
We’re glad everyone won’t look at this seriously until after the summer. Online travel sites already are starting to buzz about the possibility of having to pay more to visit Cape May City.