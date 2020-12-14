Defuse Zoom bombs before they disrupt and offend video conferences

When the pandemic required people to stay distant, many resorted to meeting through online video conferences. These quickly became targets for uninvited hackers and pranksters, who often inserted adult content or hateful imagery onto screens of meeting attendees.
The FBI quickly received about 200 reports of graphic images inserted during video chats and meetings on Zoom, a popular video conferencing platform.
U.S. Attorney’s Offices warned that those hacking into a teleconference can be charged with state or federal crimes. These include disrupting a public meeting, computer intrusion, using a computer to commit a crime, hate crimes, fraud or transmitting threatening communications — all punishable by fines and imprisonment.
Some offenders have been charged, but not many.
To some extent, the destructive thrill seems to have worn off for many perpetrators as so-called “Zoom bombs” have gotten less frequent. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron late last month said “it’s not as frequent as it was,” but “it’s always something very vulgar.”
This of course was after someone put a pornographic video onto the screens of those participating in a Wildwood City Commission meeting. “It’s some idiot on Zoom,” Byron told virtual attendees.
Government meetings that must be open to the public don’t have the option of making the online meeting private, an effective safeguard for others. By definition and law, many government meetings must be openly accessible.
There are other ways to stop intruders. The U.S. Attorneys suggested not sharing video conferencing links in public social media posts, only allowing the meeting host to share screen images, and making sure all participants have updated their software.
Other tips include requiring a password to join the meeting and using the Zoom waiting room to round up attendees.
Last month Zoom released two new security features to help address interruptions.
Hosts now have a button under Security that can temporarily suspend all video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing and recording — until a disruptive participant is removed. Also, participants in a Zoom meeting can now, like hosts, report disruptive users under the Security menu.
This fall, Zoom started scanning public social media posts and other websites for publicly shared meeting links. If a meeting looks as if it will be at high risk of being disrupted, Zoom’s At-Risk Meeting Notifier sends an email to the account owner holding the meeting that alerts them and advises steps to take.
Having to meet on a screen instead of in person is bad enough. Disrupting such meetings isn’t funny, isn’t empowering and in many instances can rightfully be considered a crime. Depending on which images are shown, the FBI might treat it as a violent crime.
Some people, unfortunately, will try to hack into a meeting anyway. More should be charged and prosecuted, and video conferencing hosts should follow the precautions above to help prevent disruption and protect participants.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!