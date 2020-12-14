Defuse Zoom bombs before they disrupt and offend video conferences

When the pandemic required people to stay distant, many resorted to meeting through online video conferences. These quickly became targets for uninvited hackers and pranksters, who often inserted adult content or hateful imagery onto screens of meeting attendees.

The FBI quickly received about 200 reports of graphic images inserted during video chats and meetings on Zoom, a popular video conferencing platform.

U.S. Attorney’s Offices warned that those hacking into a teleconference can be charged with state or federal crimes. These include disrupting a public meeting, computer intrusion, using a computer to commit a crime, hate crimes, fraud or transmitting threatening communications — all punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Some offenders have been charged, but not many.

To some extent, the destructive thrill seems to have worn off for many perpetrators as so-called “Zoom bombs” have gotten less frequent. Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron late last month said “it’s not as frequent as it was,” but “it’s always something very vulgar.”

This of course was after someone put a pornographic video onto the screens of those participating in a Wildwood City Commission meeting. “It’s some idiot on Zoom,” Byron told virtual attendees.