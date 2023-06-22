Finally! The New Jersey Legislature is poised to give senior citizens substantial, meaningful relief from excessive property taxes.

The Legislature’s leaders and Gov. Phil Murphy reportedly have agreed on a new Stay NJ program that will give most homeowners 65 and older a 50% credit on their property tax bills.

The tax break got a strong push from Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, its originator, and Senate President Nicholas Scutari, who is sponsoring that house’s version. Their proposal had no income limit for qualifying, and the maximum credit of $20,000 a year. That would have meant even homeowners with tax bills up to $40,000 a year would see their property tax cut in half.

Under a tentative agreement by Coughlin, Scutari and Murphy, according to NJ Spotlight News, the credit will be capped at $6,500 and eligibility will be limited to seniors making under $500,000 a year. The program will also include money for senior renters and boost Anchor tax relief for seniors by $250.

New Jersey has the highest property taxes in America. Last fall a Tax Foundation study found that high property values only contributed to a burden caused by N.J. governments charging the nation’s highest tax rates on owner-occupied dwellings.

Most seniors prudently cut their expenses when they retire and find they can freeze their property taxes at a high, unaffordable level. At a hearing on his Stay NJ proposal, Coughlin said, “Unfortunately, seniors tell me all the time … that they fear losing their homes or having to move away in order to provide for their retirement.”

Homeowners periodically have been getting small and changing property tax relief for years, but nothing like the break seniors would get under Stay NJ. This year the Anchor program, an updated version of the old Homestead Rebate, started giving eligible homeowners making up to $150,000 a year a $1,500 benefit. Those earning from $150,000 to $250,000 received $1,000. Eligible renters making up to $150,000 could get $450. Cutting their property taxes in half would save most seniors two to four times.

Another provision of the original bill would make more people eligible for the Senior Freeze that protects those over 67 from property tax increases, increasing the cutoff from just under $100,000 to $150,000.

The significant property tax credits under Stay NJ would, like the more typical relief through Anchor, help fulfill the pledge of Democratic leaders after losing ground in the 2021 election to make New Jersey more affordable. Enacting a 50% property tax cut for most senior homeowners may well help them in November’s legislative election.

Note, though, that Stay NJ would begin with the first quarterly tax bills of 2025 — the year that the successor to term-limited Murphy will be elected. Democratic hopefuls may want Stay NJ to be part of their campaign, after Murphy’s narrow reelection despite having incumbency and a huge spending advantage.

The Murphy administration had been trashing the Stay NJ proposal, claiming state government can’t afford it. During his term Murphy has massively increased the $30 billion state budget to this year’s proposed $53 billion — a 77% increase. Then, after showering tens of billions on the government worker unions that support him, he discovered fiscal responsibility when fellow Democrats want to give seniors a tax break.

The original version of Stay NJ would cost $600 million in fiscal year 2025 — about 1% of what Murphy wants to spend this year.

Of course it would have been far better if New Jersey government had started restoring fiscal responsibility seven years ago. Future leaders will have to deal with Murphy’s legacy of reckless borrowing and spending.

We’re delighted that the Legislature and Murphy have agreed to make Stay NJ part of the new budget starting next month, and to enact it into law.

And we have no illusions that Stay NJ won’t, like its predecessors, be reduced or suspended when future officials need the money for their supporters and favored causes.

Even one year of Stay NJ would be a memorable accomplishment. Seniors could start revising their plans to move out of state. Maybe elected officials finally listening to the cries of help from seniors could be the beginning of addressing state government’s spending problem.