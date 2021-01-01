Cumberland jail seems typical of greater risk of COVID-19 in prisons

The relentless spread of the novel coronavirus this year has infected millions of Americans and resulted in the deaths of more than 300,000. The ideal condition for virus contagion is people in close proximity indoors for extended periods of time, so it’s not surprising that the pandemic would hit prisons hard.

A fifth of state and federal prisoners has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data collected by the Associated Press and the Marshall Project. That’s four times as high as the general population. In some states half of prisoners have tested positive. Nationwide, at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected and more than 1,700 have died.

Since August, according to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, 487 employees and 543 inmates have tested positive for the virus and none has died. At the earlier peak of the pandemic, 800 inmates tested positive.

This data provides perspective on the coronavirus numbers for the Cumberland County jail, which have become contentious since the county announced it wouldn’t build a new jail and instead would close the existing one and outsource its incarceration needs to other facilities.