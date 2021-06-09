CRDA's renovation of Atlantic City Boardwalk bathrooms is an investment in tourism

The furnishings are, of course, durable enough for public use, and operating nearly all of them is touchless — a timely upgrade as the pandemic wanes. And even the cleaning of these comfort stations has been made largely touchless. The surfaces and designs allow the use of the Kyvak touchless cleaning system. The CRDA and the designer on the project, SOSH Architects, seem to have done the excellent job needed and paid for.

Good thing the project had an architect, since one of the restrooms is of historic significance and improving it needed the approval of the New Jersey State Historic Preservation Office. Bathrooms typically may be upgraded at will at historic sites, since they are not the primary spaces of the building. But in this case, the Mississippi Avenue restroom itself is historic — with its vaulted ceiling and arch system. Visitors can easily combine a necessity with the appreciation of a historic structure.

CRDA officials were justifiably proud of the completed project in the Tourism District. Board Chairman Robert Mulcahy said it “modernizes the Atlantic City Boardwalk.” Executive Director Matt Doherty said, “As a tourist destination, we realize the importance of having clean restrooms and providing a higher standard for visitors and their families.”