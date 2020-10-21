County’s special needs registry helps inform response to emergencies

When police, medical technicians and firefighters get the call to respond to an emergency, they have a general expectation of what they’ll face. But they must mentally prepare for a very wide range of possibilities, including apparently irrational behavior by individuals.
Sometimes, however, the behavior isn’t irrational or driven by illegal drugs, but consistent with the special needs of the individual. If first responders could find out about those needs on the way to the emergency, it would make an appropriate and safer handling of the situation much more likely.
Now they can in Atlantic County. In August, the County Prosecutor’s Office started its Special Needs Registry. It allows residents with disabilities or access and functional needs — or their families, friends, caregivers and associates — to provide information that can make emergency responses more appropriate. And it can expedite the emergency participation of personnel who are certified in crisis intervention.
The registry is the second in New Jersey, after one started in Monmouth County in 2016. The prosecutor’s office there said that there are 1,400 residents registered.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said the registry “is about giving first responders all of the tools they need when they are encountering a situation, to be prepared as they can be.”
The registry has been welcomed by the South Jersey community providing disability services and support. “It’s very important that our first responders are aware of the support needs, unique circumstances or communication challenges of the person they are being called to assist,” said Scott Hennis, CEO of the Arc of Atlantic County.
Tyner said the program also provides registrants with a decal for their car or home, which can be another form of alert and can “help break down barriers and stigmas about special needs and mental illness.”
Those needs are common and the frequency of interaction between those with them and responders makes the value of communication clear. Research by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia found, for example, that about 20% of adolescents with autism spectrum disorder will be stopped and questioned by police by the time they are 21.
We hope the county’s registry will come to include all who could benefit from it.
They and caregivers should also sign up for the N.J. Office of Emergency Management’s Special Needs Registry for Disasters, which provides information to emergency response agencies in a disaster or other emergency.
