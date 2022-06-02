County joins latest effort to revive downtown Wildwood

The decline of main streets in small cities everywhere is an old and too familiar story. Businesses in downtown districts served the local population, their convenience offsetting better deals that might be had in more distant places.

Then business competition grew and grew, and downtown convenience diminished. Retail and service centers developed just a short drive from downtowns, taking much of their commerce and vitality.

The cities on the Jersey Shore’s barrier islands faced another challenge. As their residences shifted from year-round occupation to seasonal, the customer base for downtown businesses became more seasonal too. All have had to adapt and the more affluent, the more likely they’ve succeeded.

Wildwood has struggled for decades to revive or reinvent its downtown. Now a new, more substantial plan — with the involvement of two counties — will make what should be the best, most likely to succeed effort in several decades.

An effort in 1987 some thought least likely to succeed turned the core blocks of Wildwood’s business main street, Pacific Avenue, into a pedestrian mall, perhaps following the successful example of Cape May. It didn’t work in Wildwood, where even Boardwalk businesses often lament they can’t get people off its enormous beaches. Getting them off both the beach and the Boardwalk and over to the struggling downtown was almost impossible. Blocking cars and parking made things worse and the street was opened to one-way traffic in 1996. That wasn’t enough and two-way traffic returned in 2002.

Government help came next. From 2001 to 2009, state and federal grants totaling $4.3 million were used to install brightly colored concrete, then to eliminate that concrete, to construct new sidewalks and curbs, and to add benches and new lighting.

By 2012, Pacific Avenue was doing a little better, its commercial occupancy rate rising to 73% from 65% the year before. But all 25 commercial properties on nearby Ocean Avenue were occupied, and 93% of them were occupied on Atlantic Avenue.

To encourage upgrades to Pacific Avenue properties, in 2015 Wildwood gave business owners substantial tax breaks on renovations for five years. The property tax on the first $25,000 in value added to homes 20 years or older was waived for five years. Now another effort is needed.

This time, Cape May County will join Wildwood in a more comprehensive plan for downtown. Called the Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Initiative, it too will have tax abatements for development, as well as the public purchase of derelict properties and zoning changes to increase residential density.

The partnership is creating a Pacific Avenue Redevelopment Zone along a 1.3-mile stretch that includes the downtown center. More is possible in a redevelopment zone that is designated as a renewal community by the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.

More is required to get the designation and make the most of it, work usually done by an improvement authority. Since Cape May County doesn’t have one, it will designate the Atlantic County Improvement Authority as the redevelopment entity, and that authority will provide support and administrative assistance to the redevelopment initiative.

We like this creative cooperation, a kind of sharing of services that we didn’t know was possible.

Cape officials said the Wildwood program could become a model for future efforts in other communities. We hope so. It’s already another example of forward thinkingCape May County officials finding ways to do more for the residents and businesses without spending more.