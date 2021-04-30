Counties should follow Cape’s lead into NWS StormReady program

There are 3,041 communities and sites in the U.S. that have been certified as StormReady — a National Weather Service designation for places prepared to save lives during severe weather. Of those, 1,491 are counties.

But even though New Jersey, as a coastal state, is especially vulnerable to life-threatening hurricanes, none of its counties applied for and achieved the NWS designation until this spring when Cape May County was certified StormReady.

The program helps prepare for severe weather through planning, education and awareness. It helps communities establish clear-cut guidelines for emergency managers to improve their hazardous weather operations.

To qualify for the designation, a community must: • Establish a 24-hour warning and emergency operations center; • Have more than one way to receive severe weather warnings and forecasts and to alert the public; • Create a system that monitors weather conditions locally; • Promote public readiness through community seminars; • And develop a formal hazardous weather plan, which includes training severe weather spotters and holding emergency exercises.