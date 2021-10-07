Costlier flood insurance policies hit some hard but are needed

New pricing for policies under the National Flood Insurance Program started Friday, which is of great concern at the Jersey Shore and other places in America near water that sometimes becomes destructive.

New buyers of flood insurance are now paying premiums under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Risk Rating 2.0” system. Existing policyholders will start being charged the new rates in April, with their increases limited to 18% per year.

First the good news — one-fifth of New Jerseyans covered by the program will see their annual premiums go down.

Most will be charged more for flood insurance, an average of $120 a year more. About 5% will see increases of more than $240 per year, especially in the most flood-prone shore areas. Nationwide, the average flood insurance premium is $700 per year, according to FEMA.

FEMA said the new rating system more accurately reflects flood risk and ensures that National Flood Insurance will be around for generations to come. Where it used to base rates on broad flood zones and property elevations, the program now takes into account the property’s distance from water and the cost to rebuild.