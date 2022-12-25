Cooper, Inspira keep South Jersey hospitals healthy

Within days of each other a couple of weeks ago, two of South Jersey’s best and strongest health systems announced bold steps to ensure the future of two struggling small hospitals.

Cooper University Health Care said it will merge with Cape Regional Health System. Days later, Inspira Health acquired Salem Medical Center in Salem County. The deals will preserve the only hospitals in Cape May and Salem counties, which were too small to thrive in the modern era of health services consolidation.

The Cooper-Cape merger will bring the former Burdette Tomlin hospital opened in 1950 into the care provider operating New Jersey’s fourth largest hospital, Cooper University Hospital, a 663-bed general acute care teaching hospital in Camden.

Hospital mergers already had increased dramatically the past decade before Covid-19. The pandemic posed additional challenges that were harder on small hospitals with weaker finances. This year, Cape Regional Medical Center closed its maternity/obstetric care unit after it was unable to secure sufficient coverage by obstetrics/gynecology physicians.

Cooper University Health Care has grown from a hospital founded by a Quaker physician in 1887. Its trauma center that opened 40 years ago is one of only three in the state designated for Level 1 trauma care.

In 2013, Cooper University Hospital partnered with the world-renowned MD Anderson Cancer Center to open a $100 million facility offering comprehensive outpatient cancer services and giving Delaware Valley patients access to MD Anderson’s cancer treatment protocols and clinical trials. An MD Anderson Cancer unit in the hospital has 30 inpatient state-of-the-art rooms.

Upon completion of the merger with Cape Regional, Cooper University Health is projected to have annual revenue of $2.2 billion, more than 900 licensed beds in two hospitals, more than 900 employed physicians in three practicing groups, 130 ambulatory locations in eight counties and six urgent care centers, Cooper said.

George E. Norcross III, chairman of Cooper University Health Care’s Board of Trustees, said “this merger of two trusted health care organizations will benefit tens of thousands of residents and visitors to Cape May County and strengthen the overall health care system in South Jersey.”

Salem Medical Center, smaller than Cape Regional and with about half its patient revenue, was in much worse shape financially. Inspira Health completed its acquisition of Salem with the help of a $25 million state grant.

Inspira’s chief operating officer, Warren E. Moore, said, “Our first objective will be to stabilize the organization and to ensure that they will be able to staff appropriately for core hospital services.” Inspira expects Salem Medical Center to lose $25 million this year.

Three years ago, a North Jersey real estate investment firm bought the Salem Medical Center property from Community Health Systems for $25.6 million. A newly formed nonprofit, Salem County Hospital Corp., acquired the hospital operations for $1 million.

Inspira is using $20 million of the state grant to acquire the real estate. The remaining $5 million will go toward capital expenditures at the hospital. Moore said Inspira’s three-year plan calls for investing $15 million to $18 million in Salem Medical.

One goal will be to provide the much-needed services of the hospital’s 26-bed behavioral health unit that opened last year. That has averaged only six patients a day because of staffing shortages.

The Salem hospital joins three others operated by Inspira in Vineland, Mullica Hill and Elmer. Last year Inspira had $1 billion in revenue and $53 million in operating income.

People in Cape May and Salem counties can breathe more than a sigh of relief that their hospitals are being put on a far sounder footing. There’s fresh air in Cooper and Inspira connecting them to wider ranges and high levels of care.

The growth of Cooper and Inspira already had improved the quality of health care in South Jersey. These consolidations should strengthen them further and take their excellent services farther into the region.