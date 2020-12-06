Consolidate municipal courts to start seriously cutting property taxes

Great news for suffering taxpayers. A strong proposal to combine all the municipal courts in Atlantic County into one system would reduce spending and taxes, and lead the way toward greater savings by consolidating other government services.
But only if self-interested local government officials let it happen. If taxpayers want to see meaningful reductions in the nation’s highest property taxes that are crushing them, they’d better start telling their mayors, council and commission members to help get it done.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson recently proposed the countywide municipal court system, which would handle all of the lesser offenses in the county — things like motor vehicle and parking tickets, violating municipal ordinances and minor criminal offenses.
State Senate President Steve Sweeney, a strong advocate for consolidation as a way to realize huge savings, enthusiastically supported Levinson’s proposal. Sweeney said he would amend his bill making it easier to share services to help make the countywide municipal court happen.
A particular strength of Levinson’s proposal is that a committee including Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, Court Administrator Harold Berchtold and County Counsel James Ferguson is researching how the court would be structured and how much money municipalities would save.
“If we’re going to lower taxes, we have to start doing more with less, sharing services and becoming more efficient,” Levinson said. “It is the right way to go, but it’s not real popular with some mayors who like to keep control.”
Right on cue, several municipal officials rejected or downplayed being part of a countywide system and giving up the convenience of having their own courts — before they had any idea of how much their taxpayers might save with it.
Absecon Mayor Kim Horton said her town’s court already is efficient and cost-effective enough. Officials in two municipalities suggested their control of court enabled them to provide a form of locally tailored justice — special programs for people in need, according to Interim Business Administrator Anthony Swan, or “the local touch” from knowing each other, said Galloway Township Mayor Jim Gorman. So, is justice different depending on what you need or who you know?
In a recent column in these pages, Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo (a former mayor of Northfield), said he applauded Levinson’s proposal and effort. Mazzeo previously offered legislation to enable the consolidation of municipal property assessment, which would save money, make assessments more consistent and reduce costly tax appeals — but there too, self-serving local officials put their own fiefdoms first.
On the countywide municipal court proposal, Mazzeo said that he “reached out to several mayors about this exciting prospect, only to be met with rebuttals of home rule. We truly have to be opened-minded as elected officials and look at options for delivering government more efficiently to save taxpayers’ dollars, to keep families and seniors here in New Jersey.”
It’s an easy choice for municipal leaders who put their residents first.
