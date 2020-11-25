Congratulations, gratitude to area election boards for handling tough job

Three days after the vote, the Atlantic County Board of Elections had counted all of its 134,000 mail-in ballots. The Cape May County Elections Board had counted its 58,000 mailed ballots. Then they quickly tallied a few to several thousand provisional ballots of those who showed up at polling places.

Boards in all three counties sent out hundreds of so-called cure letters, giving voters a chance to fix an inadequate signature on their mailed ballot. From a third to half of those sent came back and were counted.

One election board, in Cumberland County, started slowly despite every prior warning and reason to proceed as quickly as possible. Three days after the vote it only had two-thirds of its mailed ballots counted. That was made worse by the board’s refusal to return phone calls and emails about what it was doing and when.

This prompted a bipartisan call for the county freeholders (soon to be called commissioners in New Jersey) to review the Cumberland vote counting process. Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney and Republican Sen. Michael Testa — whose districts include the county — said “there are no excuses for the prolonged delays that have plagued the processing of ballots in Cumberland County.”