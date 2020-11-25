Congratulations, gratitude to area election boards for handling tough job

Having a responsibility without the means to handle it is painfully stressful. When Gov. Phil Murphy decided just a few months before Election Day to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter, the job of county election officials became something never faced before and beyond their existing capabilities.
Simple and secure machine voting for nearly the entire electorate was ruled out, replaced by a flood of paper ballots and then having them stream in from the postal service, drop boxes and polling places.
County boards of election needed to quickly create new secure systems to process and count tens of thousands of paper votes and deliver timely and believable results — in a year when intense political engagement was sure to bring a record turnout of voters.
With few exceptions election board officials and their staffs succeeded. Days after the Nov. 3 election, the vast majority of votes had been processed and counted, and all but the closest races decided. By Friday last week, the election results were certified and became final in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
While local election officials breathed sighs of relief, others in many parts of the country were embroiled in disputes over dubious procedures that didn’t inspire confidence in fair and full participation. South Jersey residents should congratulate their election officials and feel gratitude toward them for meeting this year’s special challenges.
Three days after the vote, the Atlantic County Board of Elections had counted all of its 134,000 mail-in ballots. The Cape May County Elections Board had counted its 58,000 mailed ballots. Then they quickly tallied a few to several thousand provisional ballots of those who showed up at polling places.
Boards in all three counties sent out hundreds of so-called cure letters, giving voters a chance to fix an inadequate signature on their mailed ballot. From a third to half of those sent came back and were counted.
One election board, in Cumberland County, started slowly despite every prior warning and reason to proceed as quickly as possible. Three days after the vote it only had two-thirds of its mailed ballots counted. That was made worse by the board’s refusal to return phone calls and emails about what it was doing and when.
This prompted a bipartisan call for the county freeholders (soon to be called commissioners in New Jersey) to review the Cumberland vote counting process. Democratic state Sen. Steve Sweeney and Republican Sen. Michael Testa — whose districts include the county — said “there are no excuses for the prolonged delays that have plagued the processing of ballots in Cumberland County.”
Cumberland election officials were lucky that the victory margin in the region’s intensely contested race for Congress in the 2nd District was large enough that their incomplete tally didn’t unduly delay the declaration of a winner.
At least Cumberland officials caught up and certified their vote with their neighboring counties.
Now the election boards are auditing the results — checking random samples of ballots for accurate processing — and probably won’t need the extra week to finish that Gov. Murphy has allowed.
Rita Fulginiti, Cape May County clerk, said this confirmation is especially important this year: “It will be good for people to know — to give them some confidence with how the process works.”
We’re confident that the region’s election boards did their best in a difficult situation.
But this chaotic election, with its sudden distortion of normal procedures due to the pandemic, shouldn’t become the norm. And as we’ve said before, in a democracy any changes in the electoral process must be made with clear and convincing bipartisan support. Otherwise people should assume the changes are being made for the advantage of the party forcing them through.
