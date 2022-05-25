Conflicted NJ discourages EHT affordable housing

The cost of renting or buying housing in New Jersey is terribly high, putting a heavy burden on low-income working people. The main reason is that, like other intensely regulated states, New Jersey makes it overly expensive to build even basic, functional apartments and small homes.

Rather than fix the market problems it created that restrict construction of such housing, the state simply ordered municipalities to require developers to make some affordable housing — letting an activist organization negotiate with each town how much it should create.

Egg Harbor Township recently had a good plan under this dysfunctional scheme. Its Timber Ridge Redevelopment Plan specified that a fifth of the 252 residential units to be built on 48 acres off the Black Horse Pike would be affordable.

But the Pinelands Commission, which also oversees development in much of South Jersey, would only approve the project if the developer bought $1.1 million worth of credits from it. The pines panel uses that money to purchase development rights from property owners in areas the state wants to preserve. In this way, development (no matter how economically beneficial) of 56,000 acres of South Jersey has been prevented.

Unsurprisingly, adding more than a million dollars to the cost of the Timber Ridge project made it unfeasible. The township and the developer adjusted the project to lessen the pinelands regulatory burden, reducing it to 226 housing units — and just eight of them affordable rather than market rate.

So now less than a sixth of the affordable housing units originally planned will get built.

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy is asking the state Legislature to create a $335 million Affordable Housing Production Fund, which would produce more than 3,300 affordable housing units. That’s an average subsidy for each unit of $101,515. That sounds like a good deal for those selected to build such apartments.

Decades of state government housing mandates and housing subsidies have produced just a tiny fraction of what people in New Jersey need. Demand for housing creates a market for it, and in a free-market economy only private business and investment can meet that demand.

The other obvious problem is the various parts of government bureaucracy working at cross-purposes. It’s like running the heat and air conditioning at the same time, and paying far more for what should have been an easy comfort level.

Do that often enough and you get New Jersey’s unpleasant combination of high costs, high taxes, diminishing services and lower quality of life.