Company in Bridgeton shows another way to fund paid parental leave

The right of workers to have time off to bond with a newborn or other addition to the family, or care for a family member, is well-established in state and federal law. Providing payments to cover wages lost is good policy too, widely supported and required in a growing number of states.

The difficult question is who should pay for the benefit.

Danone North America, which has a manufacturing plant in Bridgeton, has an excellent approach to that. The company announced last month that it will dramatically expand the paid parental leave it makes available to its manufacturing employees from two to 18 weeks.

New Jersey is one of several states that require paid family leave in some form for employees. Others include New York, California, Rhode Island and Washington.

The United States, however, is alone in not having a national paid leave policy (it requires unpaid leave).

In a 2018 survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the U.S. was the only one of 41 nations without a paid leave mandate.

Many other nations provide months of paid leave for mothers, while fathers typically get two weeks. Many reimburse moms for all or nearly all of their lost wages, while fathers typically get less than a third.