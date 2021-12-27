Coastal projects combine for Stronger Shores

Making the Jersey Shore more resilient to counter storms, flooding, erosion and rising sea levels requires numerous different approaches.

Much excellent work is ongoing on projects from the Delaware Bay to Raritan Bay and beyond, and The Press has covered and supported many effects along the southern shore. Elevating buildings, building up marshlands, dredging waterways, replenishing beaches and reducing wave force are just some of the efforts involved.

Now state, federal and local leaders say it’s time to gather these approaches under an over-arching plan and support them with a policy campaign called Stronger Shores aimed at protecting the Jersey Shore way of life.

Among leaders at the recent launch of Stronger Shores were Rep. Jeff Van Drew; Lt. Col. Ramon Brigantti, commander of the Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Capt. Jonathan Theel, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay; Stockton University President Harvey Kesselman; and Brett Matik, chairperson of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance. Also present were business owners, commercial fishing representatives and the State Police.