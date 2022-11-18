Clever Democratic redistricting strategy minimizes NJ losses

New Jersey Democrats achieved a considerable success in last week’s congressional elections, losing only one seat to the ascendant Republicans.

They did it by manipulating the boundaries of congressional districts in the state to protect three vulnerable Democratic incumbents, while sacrificing one strong Democratic incumbent. And by choosing to let a Republican who is a weak campaigner win, they made it more likely the party will soon regain that seat and end up with no losses at all.

Strategies are often compared to chess, but this deserves it. Sacrificing a powerful piece to checkmate an opponent is a dramatic path to victory.

Adjusting the boundaries of an electoral district to favor one party is the definition of gerrymandering. Political analysts call it picking your voters rather than getting the voters to pick you.

According to the Brennan Center for Justice, which supports liberal activist policies, “Gerrymandering is deeply undemocratic.” It is widely practiced by both major political parties and is condoned in varying degrees by states, which are left by the federal government to set voting districts as they wish.

The Democrat redistricting map took likely Democratic votes out of the 7th District of incumbent Rep. Tom Malinowski. When he was elected, his district had 12,000 more Democrats than Republicans. In last week’s election using the gerrymandered map, the district had 16,800 more Republicans than Democrats.

These thousands of Democratic supporters from the 7th District were parceled out to the neighboring districts of Democratic incumbents Josh Gottheimer, Mikie Sherrill and Bonnie Watson Coleman. Each won reelection last week.

Malinowski was defeated by Tom Kean Jr., the son of popular former Gov. Tom Kean. Malinowski already had defeated Kean in the 2020 election, so chances are excellent he can do it again.

This redistricting strategy shouldn’t be taken as a sign that Democrats are politically more intelligent or ruthless than Republicans. This level of manipulation of election districts is only possible with one-party rule in a state. You can’t play the right cards if they’re not in your hand.

Since the election and its weaker Republican support than expected, some Democrats have wondered if they should have played their hand even more strongly and protected Malinowski as well. “Democrats certainly could have drawn a map that created 10 safe seats,” Julie Roginsky, a longtime Democratic strategist, told NJ Spotlight, “but the odds of that map being adopted by the (N.J. Supreme Court-appointed) tie-breaker would have been hard.”

Really? The embarrassing embrace of the Democratic gerrymandering by all of state government in fact suggested there was no risk the party’s map wouldn’t be chosen.

The court-appointed tie-breaker, who inevitably decides which party’s map to use, was the nominee of the Democrats, former Supreme Court Justice John Wallace. After saying both Democrat and Republican groups had proposed maps in accord with redistricting standards, Wallace decided to use the Democratic map. “In the end, I decided to vote for the Democratic map, simply because in the last redistricting map it was drawn by the Republicans,” Wallace said. “Thus, I conclude that fairness dictates that the Democrats have the opportunity to have their map used for this next redistricting cycle.”

This clumsy admission that the process already was fixed in favor of Democrats was too nakedly political and unprincipled even for Democrat-controlled New Jersey. A presumably embarrassed N.J. Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner asked Wallace to “amplify the grounds for his decision and present that amplification” to the court. Duly prompted, Wallace belatedly came up with the desired words: “I should have stated that the Democrats’ map better satisfied the standard for partisan fairness.”

For independents who don’t approve of either political party but can still enjoy partisan spectacles, the redistricting and resulting election have been very entertaining, maybe even informative. Best of all, New Jersey Democrats were dealt this hand by the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court — the very justices they relentlessly vilify for political gain.

Historically, redistricting was left to the discretion of state lawmakers, acknowledging and ensuring its partisan character. Then for about half a century, the U.S. Supreme Court developed case law devoted to the constitutional requirement of one person, one vote.

But the federal courts for years struggled to get partisan state governments to adhere to nonpartisan principles. So in 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court — despairing of effective and fair intervention in state political matters — ruled that federal judges have no authority to referee redistricting claims under the U.S. Constitution.

Redistricting fights are again the domain of state government, which leaves political parties free to try to use state government to give themselves electoral advantages in any way they think voters will allow.

Laws can’t be written to prevent partisans from excessively pursuing their self-interest. But government by the people is still in force. People may choose to have one-party rule or not, depending on what they think is advantageous to themselves and society.

The liberty of the people is essential and perhaps inevitable. Their choices will always be appropriate for them, to enjoy and to learn from.