Change challenging for Strathmere, Deauville Inn

We can’t imagine how much change the Deauville Inn has seen in its 140 years of hosting overnight guests, diners, dancers and drinkers at the Jersey Shore.

How beautiful and remote must have been its location in the Strathmere section of Upper Township in its first decades. How wild and lively were the revelers who gathered there during Prohibition, when isolation apparently made it an ideal speakeasy.

The older folks among us probably still think of it as the place where the mature, civil and sedate can dine and dance to ballroom music.

Many such shore inns experienced one last change — closing, razing and making way for a higher value use of precious island property. The Deauville went another direction, purchased in 2019 by the doctor who founded Fox Rehabilitation. Extensive renovations prepared the landmark to serve a new era.

Unfortunately, as the new Deauville greeted the public, the public was afflicted with the coronavirus and pandemic restrictions. Indoor dining was prohibited and then restricted for months. Like most restaurants that managed to stay in business, it served guests outside — on a deck and under a canopy. That worked well and the owners asked the township if it could make some outdoor fixtures permanent.