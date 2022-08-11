Change catches up with Sunset Beach private club

Private enterprises that persist for decades are a valuable part of a community and region. They become landmarks and contribute to a feeling of continuity in life.

Change that brings new enterprises and improvements is a more constant contribution, expressing life’s vitality and showing the region’s progress.

There is tension between these values and often conflict. People lament the passing of the Marlborough-Blenheim, the Dunes and Zaberer’s, but most prefer modern hotels, nightclubs and restaurants.

Change has arrived for a lesser landmark, the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club on Delaware Bay at the concrete ship. Members of a private fishing club moved a small house from Cape May Point to the site in 1957. Nowadays it’s an exclusive club that serves alcohol to its 160 members.

Thousands visit this lovely setting at the west end of Sunset Boulevard to relax on a bay beach, watch the namesake celestial event and hunt for Cape May diamonds. A club could hardly do better for its location.

But now life is moving forward there and the club must go, to make way for long-overdue restoration and improvement of the cape’s most important and neglected natural resource, Pond Creek Meadow. Decades ago this 417 acre marsh was drained and cut off from the bay in a misguided attempt to reduce mosquitoes in the Victorian resort to the east. Nothing since the wholesale shooting of migrating hawks has done more damage to the world-famous wildlife of Cape May.

This multi-phase, multimillion dollar restoration to what is now part of Higbee Beach Wildlife Management area has been decades in the making. It will include more public access with new trails and wildlife viewing areas, and later a new education and interpretive center.

The sportsmen’s club had leased its site from the owners of the magnesite mining and processing plant that dominated the area for decades. Then 23 years ago the club got a new landlord when the N.J. Division of Fish and Wildlife bought the magnesite property using a federal fish and wildlife grant.

A private club serving alcohol is hardly an appropriate tenant for a public property protecting wildlife and providing recreation. The delay in evicting the club (the lease says only 90 days’ notice is necessary) probably reflects the slow progress of the large, multi-agency project rather than state patience. Now the state wants the club out so work can proceed, and the U.S. Department of the Interior says tolerating it on federally funded property could jeopardize future funding.

The Lower Township Council recently renewed the club’s liquor license against the advice of the state. With no place in the landlord-tenant dispute, members voted to offend Trenton officials rather than local club members.

That’s OK. We’re sure the state can handle things. The division has started with the mildest of legal actions and we hope that will suffice. We can’t see that the club members have a leg to stand on or a bar stool to sit on under the law.

Since the township seems favorably disposed to the private club, perhaps there’s an opportunity to find another location for it. Members should pursue that while they have the chance.

Either way, the Sunset Beach Sportsmen’s Club is destined to join the much bigger club of famous and historic pieces of South Jersey that are no more. Societies and households understand they can’t keep everything, so they consider the advantages and disadvantages of a change. In this case, the value proposition is clearly in favor of the public and the environment (at last) rather than a little place where a small number of people sometimes gather.