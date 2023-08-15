A New Jersey Supreme Court ruling last week happily confirmed what should be obvious — that giving a politician a bag of cash in return for a promise of a job may be prosecuted as bribery.

Let’s hope it also signals that the state’s judiciary and political class are more willing to accept responsibility for ensuring the integrity of government and politics in New Jersey.

In 2019, a former Assemblyman running for mayor of Bayonne was charged with bribery. Jason O’Donnell allegedly accepted $10,000 in cash from a corrupt Morristown tax attorney to secure a city contract. The attorney, charged in a separate bribery investigation and cooperating with prosecutors, recorded O’Donnell responding to his request, “Yeah. Done. That’s … that’s easy.”

It would have been easy if O’Donnell had won the mayoralty, but he didn’t. He did get charged with bribery. Soon, however, a Superior Court judge in Hudson County dismissed the bribery charges against the Hudson County Democrat.

Judge Mitzy Galis-Menendez ruled the state’s public corruption laws don’t spell out that they also apply to candidates for office, and since O’Donnell was merely a candidate he wasn’t capable of reliably promising a bribery payoff. “Jason O’Donnell had nothing to offer,” said Galis-Menendez in a hearing on the matter, according to NJ Advance Media. “Where is the crime?”

Well, an ordinary person would think that the crime is agreeing to sell someone a piece of the people’s government for personal gain. That’s pretty much what the state Supreme Court said last week when it unanimously affirmed an appellate court’s reinstatement of the indictment. “Ordinary people can understand that New Jersey’s bribery statute does not allow them to accept a bag of cash in exchange for promising a future appointment to a city post,” the justices wrote in their ruling. “The language of the bribery statute makes it a crime to accept cash payments for a promise of future performance.”

O’Donnell’s attorneys had urged the court to follow a federal ruling in a similar case a decade ago, in which federal charges that a Jersey City mayoral candidate had accepted cash for future project approvals were dismissed. Looks like those charges should have been brought in New Jersey courts.

Federal and state statutes differ in how they address similar matters. And the U.S. Supreme Court has frowned upon expansive interpretations of federal law in state-level public corruption cases. Its 2016 ruling that a corrupt “official act” had to be a formal exercise of power was instrumental in dropping the federal corruption case against N.J. Sen. Robert Menendez, who had maintained the charges against him were unfounded.

In 2020 another N.J.-based federal corruption case crashed and burned at the U.S. Supreme Court.

Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Bridget Anne Kelly, a deputy chief of staff to then-Gov. Chris Christie, had been found guilty of conspiring with authority official David Wildstein (who pleaded) to temporarily reduce access lanes to the George Washington Bridge for four days in 2013 to punish the mayor of Fort Lee for not supporting the governor’s reelection.

The U.S. Supreme Court is wise to leave states with the responsibility to get control of their own political corruption. Ending this period of increased partisan animosity and politicized justice will require integrity and honesty at all levels of government.

New Jersey has a longstanding and deserved reputation for corruption. Its elected administrators and legislators, and appointed justices and judges, could start outgrowing that reputation and their appetite for its spoils whenever they choose.

So could the people of New Jersey.