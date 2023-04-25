We always have mixed feelings when we read about someone who has committed a crime — sometimes even serious and violent ones — avoiding prosecution because evidence was found illegally or another lapse in enforcement practices. It divides our strong desires to protect society. Can’t there be a way to put the apparent felon in prison anyway and still protect everyone from unreasonable searches? Many think law enforcement could err on the side against criminals quite a bit without undermining its integrity.

A recent New Jersey Supreme Court ruling brought fresh attention to the issue, and it’s timely in this period of possible political prosecutions and political decisions not to prosecute.

The justices last month upheld a lower court ruling to suppress evidence found in a search without a warrant of a suspect’s car in Toms River, Ocean County.

After a resident reported drug activity at a condo complex and an informant told Toms River police a drug dealer known as “Killer” was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain around there, officers set up surveillance. An officer was able to identify the suspect as Kyle A. Smart, whose drug record included the nickname.

Police pulled Smart over in his GMC. He had no drugs on him and refused a request to search the car. Officers brought in a police dog that sniffed outside the car and signaled the presence of drugs. That ordinarily establishes the basis for a search without a warrant. Police found drugs, weapons and ammunition in the car.

The sounds good, but the probable cause the dog provided justifying the search was not “unforeseeable or spontaneous.” Police had established justification for searching Smart’s vehicle long before they pulled him over, which prompted them to bring in the police dog. They could have sought a warrant before pulling Smart over — and should have before the search, the N.J. Supreme Court ruled.

Brigantine police arrest Atlantic City man on drug charges BRIGANTINE — An Atlantic City man was caught with drugs, including 200 individual doses of h…

“The investigative stop was deliberate, orchestrated and wholly connected with the reason for the subsequent seizure of the evidence,” the court said. Smart was released from prison.

A state appellate court ruling this month on a car search went the other way, with the court overruling the trial judge’s decision to suppress the evidence gathered.

A Millville man while driving was shot in the head. He later died. A surveillance camera at a business showed his car being followed by a white Kia Optima. Millville police tied the bullet measurements and the Kia to a separate shooting they already were investigating. Information on social media suggested the Kia might be at a woman’s apartment, and she agreed to have the vehicle taken as evidence. Then when the tow truck arrived, she changed her mind and objected to its impoundment.

A warranted search of the impounded car found used bullet rounds identical to those found at the shooting scene. Marese Washington Jr., of Vineland, was indicted.

Evidence in plain view doesn’t require a warrant to seize it. The appellate court said the trial judge erred in thinking the suspected car was only in plain sight because of intentional police effort.

New Jersey’s constitution provides greater protection against unreasonable searches and seizures than the Fourth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Federal law has been more expansive in allowing warrantless car searches.

Pennsylvania woman charged with murder of son, 11 NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman who was found by police in New Jersey after abandonin…

In New Jersey, for example, a police officer must have a reasonable and describable suspicion that the driver or passenger has been involved in criminal activity before seeking agreement to search the car.

Protections against some searches no doubt make law enforcement more challenging sometimes, but think what a government could do with the power to make searches without a reasonable suspicion of a crime. Searches could become fishing expeditions to find something, anything actionable. Corrupt governments and prosecutors could decide who they want to charge and then find the most promising way to bring the law down upon them.

Humans being susceptible to bias, that’s a path away from justice and freedom.