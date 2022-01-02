Cape signals great tourism year ahead

Something tells us it’s all happening at the zoo, the free one in Cape May County.
Many zoos struggled early in the pandemic as visitors, revenue and donations declined. The Cape May County Zoo was hard hit too by a three-month shutdown in 2020. While admission is free, many donations are made by visiting families, and attendance was just a fraction of the normal.
2021 was different. The availability of COVID vaccines and the immunity of those who have recovered from it freed many people to resume the activities they did without in 2020.
As of early December, the zoo had counted 554,146 visitors in 2021, a new record. That beat attendance for 2019, which also was a record.
Kevin Lare, acting county administrator, said the zoo is on “firm financial footing.”
It also has more animals than ever. Additions including red kangaroos and emus have brought the total to more than 500, representing 250 different species.
Cape May County’s zoo has long been one of the Jersey Shore’s most popular attractions, but the rebound in visitation has extended far beyond.
In mid-December, the county Department of Tourism said figures through September showed that Cape May County is having its best year since occupancy tax data became available in 2005. Revenue from the tax through September, which overnight visitors pay on their accommodations, was up 23.4% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019.
September tourism business alone, as indicated by the room tax, was more than 40% higher than the same month in 2019.
The tourism department expects the county to fully recover this year, well ahead of previous forecasts and before other New Jersey counties.
County Commissioner Gerald Thornton credited the county’s “Safely Together” marketing campaign for helping businesses recover from the shutdowns and restrictions while ensuring the safety of visitors and residents.
Last year around this time, we predicted that widespread vaccination in the spring would be “perfectly timed for the restoration of South Jersey’s seasonal economy. … The Jersey Shore’s worst year may be followed by its best.”
Even if other parts of the shore did not hit the record levels of Cape May County, they had a great summer of 2021.
This year should be even busier. The milder omicron variant of COVID is dominant, and vaccines, boosters and treatments for serious illness are readily available. What better place for an exuberant release from pandemic stress and celebration of a return to normal than the Jersey Shore in summer?