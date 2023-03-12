The Delaware River and Bay Authority is heading in the right direction with its plan for the Cape May-Lewes Ferry of the future. The replacement fleet it’s considering would better hold to its founding as cost-effective marine transit between the Jersey Cape and Delaware’s Cape Henlopen.

The commitment to ferry service by the DRBA, the bistate agency that also operates the Delaware Memorial Bridge for the Interstate 95 connection of the states, effectively rules out consideration of a bridge/tunnel alternative for at least decades. That’s OK. We and others had urged the agency to look at the modern feasibility of a highway connection of the capes before putting its money on ferries. It didn’t, still convinced by studies from decades ago that construction costs and environmental issues made ferries preferable to a highway link. Maybe so, and ferries also have this advantage — they won’t amplify the urbanization that many feel is undermining quality of life on both sides of Delaware Bay.

The DRBA is leaning toward a future fleet of four somewhat smaller ferries, costing about $76 million each. They would be built and put into service over time to allow for financing and construction, with work on the first probably starting late next year and the new-style boat launching at the end of 2026.

The proposed new ferries would be better transportation. With four instead of the current three, the service would have more capacity and more flexible scheduling to match the seasonal variations in crossings. Last year, the ferries transported 720,000 passengers and 263,610 vehicles across the bay.

The new fleet also is expected to equal or better the current ferries’ time of about 85 minutes to cross the 17 miles to the opposite shore.

This era of trying to make transportation less polluting is only starting to affect marine engines and fuels, which poses a considerable challenge for designing the future ferry fleet now. To its credit, the DRBA will make sure the first boat, still diesel powered, will be able to convert to an electric or other low-emission engine in the future. Our bet for the future marine fuel of choice is green hydrogen, produced with excess electricity from offshore wind farms in the nearby Atlantic.

In 2015 the authority replaced four-decade-old diesel engines on the current ferries for $1.8 million each. Maybe a bit of that can be recovered when those boats are decommissioned.

The DRBA would like to reduce passenger fares to be more competitive with the alternative of driving around the bay, but increasing labor and fuel costs won’t make that easy. Early adoption of greener engines would probably add to costs. If the Cape May-Lewes Ferry can keep costs stable, over time the price will become more reasonable.

The service also must balance passengers’ need for convenient and cost-effective transportation with their desire for the pleasures of comfortable short cruises. In the past the DRBA has gotten this balance wrong, building up one of its ferries into what looked like a floating casino ready for entertainment and fine dining. But that business model failed badly and when the gussied up boat couldn’t even be sold, it was scuttled to be part of an artificial reef.

The vision of the future ferry fleet, happily, realigns the course toward functional transportation a bit.

We think passengers want comfortable seating that accommodates a variety of social groupings, some areas with video screens and some without, and dependable basic food and drink. For many passengers, crossing a bay in a boat is somewhat exciting and memorable, so amenities like a gift shop and viewing stations for wildlife and scenery enrich the experience.

The Cape May-Lewes Ferry has been a signature part of the Jersey Shore for 60 years, one that everyone should experience at least once — even if only to spend a day in Lewes. Triathlete races swim off it, naturalists lead birding trips on it, nonprofits hold fundraising cruises aboard it — we hope all that and more can continue.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority’s fleet plan gives us confidence the ferry will have a place in the hearts of future generations on both sides of the bay.