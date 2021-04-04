Cape-Lewes ferry authority should consider bridge before new boats

Tom Cook, executive director of the DRBA, said last month its goal is to “execute a plan for the future. The possibilities are endless.” But apparently the possibilities for transportation across Delaware Bay begin and end with new vessels.

The DRBA for decades has resisted considering the possibility of a bridge, which would have extraordinary advantages for the traveling public. Crossing a 17-mile bridge would save drivers more than an hour over waiting for and taking a ferry. People could travel between the states whenever they want, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, instead of trying to fit into the limited sailings of the ferry vessels. The capacity to handle travelers would be vastly increased and it would be a boon to tourism in both states. And carbon emissions would be greatly reduced.

The public and officials in both states have pressed the DRBA to consider a bridge. In 2003, then-Assemblyman Jeff Van Drew and a counterpart in the Delaware Senate called for a bridge feasibility study. The DRBA chairman estimated a bridge would cost $1 billion, which in today’s dollars would be $1.4 billion — but no study was done, then or since.