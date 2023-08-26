As many people east of the Mississippi know by now, Stone Harbor made the shore’s biggest unforced error this summer by springing a new parking payment system on residents and visitors.

For decades, the borough had relied on parking meters to collect its modest fee to park, currently a mere $1 an hour in most places. Couldn’t have been simpler. Need to park for half an hour? Put two quarters in the meter.

A very affluent community, Stone Harbor doesn’t need the parking money. Charging to park keeps motorists from taking up precious parking spaces for longer than needed.

This summer, in a memorable case of penny wise and pound foolish, Stone Harbor officials decided they must save the estimated $33,000 cost of operating their parking meters. So they contracted with a parking technology company to change to paying for parking with the company’s smartphone parking application, or app.

This privatization of Stone Harbor parking eliminated the parking meters. All the borough had to do was let the company have 30 cents from each parking fee. So for that half hour of parking for $50 cents, 60% of it goes to the company and the rest to the borough. If the motorist paid with a credit card, the company adds a charge to cover the credit card fee.

Charging for parking with a smartphone app is a great way to issue more parking tickets. A digital map could be generated for ticket writers showing which spaces don’t have a paid up vehicle in them, so if one is there it gets a ticket. Or just punch a number and have a parking ticket sent automatically to vehicle’s owner.

That would have been bad enough, appearing to residents and visitors that Stone Harbor was nickel-and-diming the people whose presence ensures the borough has more than enough money.

To this, borough officials added a thoughtless misstep — suddenly requiring the frequent use of a new technology without providing convincing reasons for it or anything approaching adequate instruction in its use.

The borough’s dubious choices brought a season-long avalanche of parking tickets down upon its residents and visitors. In May of last year, for example, police wrote 33 parking tickets. That jumped by 17 times this past May. Since then almost a thousand tickets a month have been issued.

One of the unlucky recipients of a ticket, Nancy Dunderman, called to say she wanted to pay for her parking but couldn’t because she didn’t know how. She said many seniors don’t use apps and don’t know how to use them, and it’s unfair of Stone Harbor — with many older residents and visitors — to suddenly require app use without making it possible for them to learn what they needed to avoid getting tickets.

Quite so.

Throw in this too: The new high-tech parking payment system is announced to motorists with tiny green signs that are easily missed. Probably many people thought that Stone Harbor, not needing the parking fees, had simply taken out the meters.

When man bites dog, as they say, it’s a story. Or when rich shore town torments visitors and residents during summer vacation season. Here’s a sample of some of the headlines:

New York Post: “Parking tickets explode by 1,600% after Jersey Shore town launches app”

PhillyVoice: “Stone Harbor issues 17 times more parking tickets this May than a year ago — and the police chief has no remorse”

Advance Media for NJ.com: “Jersey Shore town wrote 1 year’s worth of parking tickets last month after app switch”

As the Philadelphia headline notes, Stone Harbor doubled down on its mistakes instead of admitting them.

That kind of negative publicity at the start of the summer season will deter some visitors for a long time, costing borough businesses far more than that $33,000 officials saved. We suspect residents are appalled to see their borough government portrayed as grossly incompetent or penny-pinching cheapskates.

Borough officials should apologize profusely (never too late), belatedly institute a long no-fault soft launch of the parking app accompanied by more help than people would ever want, and resolve to think twice or thrice before greenlighting another brilliant high concept.

Other municipalities thinking of following Stone Harbor into digital parking payments should consider going halfway first with payment kiosks. They’re common in cities, probably familiar to many more people, and payment can be made at the kiosk without use of a smartphone.

And a final thought. Many people, especially older people, prefer a simple flip phone to a smartphone. That saves a lot of time and annoyance, except when some fool business or government prioritizes its own convenience at their expense.