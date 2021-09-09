Bungled NJ-federal attempt to protect and help tenants hurts them and landlords

New Jersey’s efforts to help renters get through their financial losses in the pandemic have been an odd, slow-moving fiasco.

The state has received lots of federal money to pay the rent for qualifying tenants, has distributed a small fraction of that over the course of many months, and has extended the crisis freeze on a normally functioning rental market through the end of this year.

It’s kind of backward. First, all renters were told they couldn’t be evicted if they quit paying rent for whatever reason. Then much funding was announced to pay the rent of those hurt by the pandemic. Only then was some effort made to create a system to figure out who is eligible and get them money. And so far neither state nor federal officials has figured out how many renters actually need help and how much.

No problem. The aid money can be spread around for the next four years.

Federal and state bans on evicting tenants were put in place fairly early in the pandemic when it became apparent that government shutdowns and altered behaviors were resulting in massive job losses, especially for people whose work couldn’t be done from home.