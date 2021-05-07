Buena should rethink attempt to eliminate volunteer fire company

Half or more of the violations were remedied by February. By the end of last month, company Chief Ken Barbagli said all of the problems had been addressed, “but the state hasn’t signed off on it yet.” He added the firefighters believe Buena officials are urging the state to keep the violations open while they pursue their effort to close the volunteer company.

Around the time last fall that state inspectors were looking for problems at the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, the National Fire Protection Association was analyzing a new survey on the possible causes of the loss of volunteers critical to ensuring fire protection for most Americans.

The NFPA said that volunteer recruitment and retention has been steadily decreasing for three decades — dropping from 8 volunteers per 1,000 people in 1987 to 5.8 in its 2018 US Fire Department Profile.

The survey by the National Volunteer Fire Council found that two-thirds of fire departments are struggling to retain volunteers and nearly all blame it on the need to commit to responding at all hours and to undergo hundreds of hours of training.