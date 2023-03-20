How many officials does it take to fill a small-town council seat? Thirteen — a dozen to pull out the chair and one to sit in it.

That’s closer to the truth than a joke, based on the process the past couple of months in Buena Borough and Atlantic County.

The fun began in January when Councilwoman Gina Andaloro resigned her seat. She had been elected as a Democrat but switched to the Republican Party when in office.

Before January was over, the Atlantic County Republican Committee nominated and Buena Council appointed Richard Giovinazzi to fill the seat.

Atlantic County Democrats informed the council the appointment was illegal because Republican Andaloro had been elected as a Democrat. Giovinazzi quickly resigned and the council said the borough would seek a list of nominees for the seat from county Democrats. Borough Council President Doug Adams said it was an honest mistake and thanked the rival party for bringing it to council’s attention.

Soon the Atlantic County Democratic Committee gave Buena Council a list of three nominees. Council selected one and on Feb. 27 voted to appoint Mark Dixon to the seat. But not only was Dixon not at the meeting to be sworn-in, someone in the audience told the council members that he wasn’t interested in being a borough councilman.

Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman called that “just madness,” because an attorney for the Democrats had sent a weekend email to borough solicitor Richard Tonetta telling him nominee Dixon wasn’t interested in the seat. But Tonetta said he did not see the email until after the Monday meeting.

A couple of weeks later, it had been a month since Andaloro resigned the seat and council hadn’t replaced her. Under state law, that meant the county Democrats were empowered to go ahead and make the appointment themselves. They chose Ernest Merighi, and on March 9 he was sworn in as the only Democrat on the council. Merighi said he “was a little surprised that they wanted me, but I’m up to it.”

Since the end was never in doubt, we’d classify this as a kerfluffle, spat, brouhaha or tempest in a teapot — take your pick. At least we learned some law about filling vacancies in partisan local governments, and everyone got a helpful reminder not to assume emails have been received and read if there hasn’t been a response.

The political sniping back and forth before the beleaguered process ended wasn’t surprising.

We can imagine that too little politics was a contributing factor as easily as too much politics. In local politics, it’s always hard to tell whether you have the right amount.