Brown’s part in Atlantic City reinvention adds to its momentum

The appointment of the moderate Republican who often worked with Democrats adds to the building momentum of the concerted effort to realize Atlantic City’s potential as a destination resort. The state takeover to stabilize the nearly bankrupt city’s finances built enough confidence to attract major investments. The appointment by Murphy of Special Counsel Jim Johnson made clear the state’s deep commitment to include all city stakeholders in the work and rewards. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council understood and appreciated the state help, and they partnered in the reinvention effort -- and city residents and voters supported them for it. Then officials and voters sidelined the Callaway family’s ballot-harvesting operation to control local elections. All of this assures us that the long needed and talked about restoration of Atlantic City is finally getting the broadly collaborative, committed and very competent governance needed.