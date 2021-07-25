Brown’s part in Atlantic City reinvention adds to its momentum

The reinvention of Atlantic City took another significant step forward this week with the appointment of state Sen. Chris Brown as senior advisor to Gov. Phil Murphy for city affairs.
From his new position in the Department of Community Affairs’ Division of Local Government Services, Brown will spearhead state initiatives to improve public safety, diversify the economy, create jobs and improve social services.
DCA Commissioner and Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said, “I look forward to working together to continue to stabilize the city’s finances, strengthen and diversify the economy and tackle longstanding challenges such as poverty, unemployment, public safety and public health.”
When Brown announced in February that he wouldn’t seek the reelection he was the strong favorite to win, he sounded as though he had enough of driving up to Trenton for a decade to serve in the Legislature’s minority. He also said that as he neared the age his father had died, he wished to spend more time with his family.
Brown said at the time, “While this chapter of serving as a legislator is coming to an end, I am looking forward to the next chapter, which I’m sure will lead to another adventure for my family and me. I don’t know what that adventure will be, but I’m excited to find out.”
He only had to wait several weeks before Gov. Murphy’s office asked if he’d help with the Atlantic City project.
The appointment of the moderate Republican who often worked with Democrats adds to the building momentum of the concerted effort to realize Atlantic City’s potential as a destination resort. The state takeover to stabilize the nearly bankrupt city’s finances built enough confidence to attract major investments. The appointment by Murphy of Special Counsel Jim Johnson made clear the state’s deep commitment to include all city stakeholders in the work and rewards. Mayor Marty Small Sr. and City Council understood and appreciated the state help, and they partnered in the reinvention effort -- and city residents and voters supported them for it. Then officials and voters sidelined the Callaway family’s ballot-harvesting operation to control local elections. All of this assures us that the long needed and talked about restoration of Atlantic City is finally getting the broadly collaborative, committed and very competent governance needed.
Brown is the perfect fit for the next step, a much admired Atlantic County Republican with a record of working with Democrats (counting some among his close friends).
County Republicans have tended to keep Atlantic City government and politics at arm’s length or more -- with good reason. Its budget irresponsibility, frequent official misconduct and manipulated elections were anathema to Republican values of fiscal prudence, abiding by the law and election integrity.
While New Jersey oversight of Atlantic City has been bipartisan, it has been a serial effort -- first under Gov. Chris Christie and now under Murphy. The work has been directed and staffed by partisan administrations in turn.
Now the progress has reached the point where it must be more continuously bipartisan, particularly since Republicans are strong in Atlantic County and control its government. The county’s interest and influence in its biggest city will be an essential part of its reinvention.
And for Brown, though the job is full-time, much of it will be on the same island where he and his family live -- where his forebears have lived more than a century.
The appointment is a cause for celebration all around, and for raising already good expectations for progress in the city some more.