Boardwalk trams have proved their worth to visitors, Atlantic City

Among the rivals are operators of human-powered push carts that also move people along the Boardwalk for a fee, and taxi operators who aren’t allowed on the Boardwalk but wait at the adjacent street ends to pick up fares.

Among the opponents are merchants who think the trams let potential customers glide past their stores.

Last year, the rivals and opponents brazenly urged that the trams be stopped in hope that the abandoned customers would come to them.

This year, they’ve tried arguing that the trams are somehow responsible for damaging the Boardwalk, even though many city and private trucks far heavier than the trams — including garbage trucks — have driven on the Boardwalk for decades.

These foes of the tram service are trying to make their businesses succeed too, and tram service is a change that has made that more challenging. But the main virtue of the U.S. economy is that it allows, even promotes, competition.

In this case, the competition provides a service that visitors love. In a recent story a pair of women said it was “great to get on the tram. They are so pleasant and helpful.” They liked the all-day-pass for $10, getting off and on wherever they wish.