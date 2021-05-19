Boardwalk trams have proved their worth to visitors, Atlantic City

We sympathize with business people. Possible rewards are offset by serious risks. Government regulation is challenging, costly and often makes little sense. Almost always there are business rivals and opponents who want to restrict or even eliminate the business.
We’re also protective of the interests of Jersey Shore visitors, who are the lifeblood of the region’s economy.
When Boardwalk Tram Service began service in Atlantic City in 2014, we thought those visitors would welcome an open-air ride along the world’s most famous wooden walkway. A tram service had long been popular in the Wildwoods, home of the shore’s other long and famous boardwalk.
The Atlantic City trams are low-speed electric vehicles that are quiet and nonpolluting, similar to a vehicle birdwatchers operated around the scenic Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge years ago.
There was a regulatory problem, though. Atlantic City officials, perhaps under pressure from the service’s rivals and opponents, overly restricted how much the tram operator could charge customers.
We urged the city to allow Boardwalk Tram Service to charge enough to make a first-rate service successful. City officials were glad to do that, once it was agreed that the city would get a big share of the revenue from the trams.
A year ago, the rivals and opponents of Atlantic City tram service pressed City Council to shut it down.
Among the rivals are operators of human-powered push carts that also move people along the Boardwalk for a fee, and taxi operators who aren’t allowed on the Boardwalk but wait at the adjacent street ends to pick up fares.
Among the opponents are merchants who think the trams let potential customers glide past their stores.
Last year, the rivals and opponents brazenly urged that the trams be stopped in hope that the abandoned customers would come to them.
This year, they’ve tried arguing that the trams are somehow responsible for damaging the Boardwalk, even though many city and private trucks far heavier than the trams — including garbage trucks — have driven on the Boardwalk for decades.
These foes of the tram service are trying to make their businesses succeed too, and tram service is a change that has made that more challenging. But the main virtue of the U.S. economy is that it allows, even promotes, competition.
In this case, the competition provides a service that visitors love. In a recent story a pair of women said it was “great to get on the tram. They are so pleasant and helpful.” They liked the all-day-pass for $10, getting off and on wherever they wish.
The numbers show widespread appeal. Boardwalk Tram Service pays the city a third of its fare revenue and half its advertising income — which the year before the pandemic amounted to nearly $500,000.
That’s sufficient reason alone for City Council’s recent renewal of its contract with the service. A better one is that the trams help many people enjoy the Boardwalk and visiting Atlantic City. Strengthening resort tourism is the best way to help all businesses.
The tram service is going to try offering historic tram tours, with conductors pointing out highlights of the world’s favorite playground. We think that will be popular too.
The service owner has contacted the merchant association about having tram conductors tell customers about some of the Boardwalk businesses. They should try it. The trams already are drawing more people and if customers get a suggestion to check out businesses, the trams may well be a win for merchants too.
Editorial page editor