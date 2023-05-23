The Biden administration this month cleared a first-in-the-nation plan to tax driving in New York City, despite years of opposition from fellow Democrats in New Jersey.

Cameras will read the license plates of drivers entering central Manhattan and the city’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will send them a bill, currently estimated at up to $23. The MTA will use the expected billion or more in annual revenue to fund public transit in the city.

New York State approved the plan four years ago for “congestion pricing” to discourage driving in the city and reduce gridlock. The MTA said another year will be needed to set details, deploy cameras and start automatically billing drivers.

Gov. Phil Murphy strongly opposed the plan from the start. He called the Biden administration’s environmental approval unfair and said the plan would burden N.J. commuters, state agencies and the environment. He again called it simply “a money grab.”

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez said he would introduce legislation to discourage local officials from carrying out the plan. He and Sen. Cory Booker sent a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warning that the charges would “greatly increase the financial burden on families that are already stretched thin.”

Opposition by N.J. officials has been bipartisan from the start. Republican Rep. Jeff Van Drew and Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer had threatened to punish New York if it pursued the plan, trying to convince Congress to withhold transit grants from the state and give New Jersey drivers tax credits if the congestion fee is implemented.

When state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, last week criticized the New York governor for the plan and the Federal Highway Administration for approving it, he drew attention to its Democratic origins and continued support.

“This so-called congestion pricing plan is something that could have only been conceived by rich, out of touch, limousine liberals,” Testa said. New Jersey taxpayers will pay more, and traffic and pollution will increase in the areas around Manhattan.

The details of the new tax have been trending for the worse.

At the start, a N.Y. governor’s panel suggested charging $11.52 for cars and $25.34 for trucks driving in the city. Lately the MTA has been considering charges ranging from $9 to $23 for passenger vehicles and between $12 and $82 for trucks.

Previously, tolls paid to use the bridges and tunnels were to be deducted from the driving tax. Now the talk is that the tax will come on top of existing charges for the George Washington Bridge and Lincoln and Holland tunnels.

A tax just for driving would be a significant step toward ensuring the motoring quality of life for those who can afford it. Express lanes charging tolls are becoming common, which at least leave the choice to drivers whether to use them and pay the fee. With the start of charging to drive in major cities, the prospect looms that routine mobility on public roadways will be for the affluent.

New taxes to change public behavior, such as a carbon tax to reduce emissions, could be done without increasing government’s burden on ordinary citizens by offsetting them with reductions of other taxes.

But New York, just like New Jersey with its automatically increasing highway tolls, can never get enough money to support its excessive, wasteful spending.