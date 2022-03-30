Bipartisan effort spares Tech Center from FAA plan

Last year, the Federal Aviation Administration proposed a radical restructuring of its William J. Hughes Technical Center next to the airport in Egg Harbor Township.

The FAA wanted to split its aviation technology facility into three separate organizations — research and development, testing and evaluation, and labs and facilities — each to be overseen from Washington, D.C.

The FAA claimed it had to make the changes under a 2018 law that required adding an assistant administrator for research and development and a chief technology officer. Chopping up the Technical Center and transferring management of the pieces to Washington “would not result in any employee job losses or require geographic relocations,” it told Congress.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, figured it would cost hundreds of jobs in South Jersey.

Van Drew, as a member of the House Transportation Committee, was immersed in the details of the FAA proposal from the start.

Last year, he and New Jersey’s Democratic U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Robert Menendez teamed up to head off the FAA plan and the damage it would do to the state and especially the Atlantic County region.

Booker and Menendez in an October letter told FAA Administrator Steve Dickson that the Hughes Center restructuring could “jeopardize the integrity, efficiency and effectiveness of the nation’s premier aviation research facility.” If jobs were removed or lost, or the center’s prominence reduced, it could undermine efforts to revitalize the distressed local economy and Atlantic County’s attempts to diversify by creating an aviation hub with the tech center and aviation research facility next door.

Van Drew told colleagues in Congress that the proposal “would kneecap” the facility.

When Congress approved a $1.5 trillion spending bill and President Biden signed it on March 15, that blocked the FAA from proceeding with its plan. Van Drew said the plan had no support in the House Transportation Committee and none in the Appropriations Committee.

Among those celebrating were federal employees, who number about 4,000 at the Hughes Technical Center.

“The National Federation of Federal Employees is very pleased to see that the reorganization plans for the Hughes Technical Center are shelved,” said Steve Lenkart, executive director of the union. “We are extremely grateful to U.S. Representative Jeff Van Drew for his exceptional leadership in Congress fighting for the Hughes Center and the critical mission of the facility and the FAA.”

On Thursday, the announced resignation of FAA Administrator Dickson will become effective. The Technical Center skies look clear of this kind of dubious bureaucratic interference, at least for now.

Good to see that when it matters, New Jersey’s congressional representatives work together in service to local and state interests.