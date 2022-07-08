Biggest and best fire in years benefits pinelands

A fire that burns nearly 15,000 acres of South Jersey’s perennial tinderbox, the Pine Barrens, could never be an entirely good thing. Many firefighters must work hard and put themselves at some risk to stop it from harming people and buildings, and get it under control. Many recreational and other activities must be suspended, some for weeks.

No one was injured or killed by the massive forest fire that started about June 19 in a remote part of Wharton State Forest northwest of Mullica Township and Hammonton. No buildings were destroyed. Having confined its damage to nature, the fire was a great benefit to the state’s largest region of protected natural lands.

This was the state’s largest wildfire since 2007. It reminds us of a similar 2017 fire in a more eastern section of Wharton, just north of Batsto Village. That burned 3,500 acres, which seemed like a lot at the time. It was among the rare fires started by lightning, while last month’s — which firefighters suspect began as an illegal campfire — was among the 99% started by human activity.

The unusual ecology of the pinelands is conducive to wildfires. It’s a naturally hot zone with sandy soil too poor for tall trees and a pancake flat terrain at the mercy of sun and wind. Over the Pine Barrens’ millions of years, what seems to us like a rare lightning-started fire has occurred so often that the region’s wildlife evolved to thrive with an occasional burn.

Diverse nonprofit and environmental groups long ago recognized the crucial role of fire in pinelands nature. Many — including NJ Audubon, the Pinelands Preservation Alliance and the N.J. Farm Bureau — have worked with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service for more than a decade on the transition from aiming to prevent or stop all fires, to focusing on the protection of life and property, and even using fire to limit the size and damage of future outbreaks.

The year after the 2017 fire, a new state law gave the Forest Fire Service more flexibility in intentionally burning forestland under controlled conditions, called “prescribed burns.” They were allowed in any area in danger of wildfire. They could be done on private land if needed with fees charged to cover their cost. And they could be done to achieve ecosystem diversity.

That last criterion is crucial in South Jersey’s pinelands, where fiery evolution resulted in many rare and protected species. Some release their seeds after a fire has cleared ground for them to grow.

The Forest Fire Service until then had an annual goal of prescribed burning of 20,000 acres, and typically fell 5,000 acres short of that goal. The 2018 law bumped up the goal to about 30,000 acres a year.

Last month’s fire burned half that much acreage in about a week. Even though the vast area demonstrated it was susceptible to a large fire, controlled burns are much better when small and selective. For starters, they’re designed to avoid the unhealthy smoke intensity of a large fire.

The 15,000 acre fire produced smoke so dense it registered on weather radar, could be seen from more than 25 miles away at the shore, and merited air quality warnings for four counties. In the Mainland communities early one afternoon, the fire’s emissions weirdly turned the sun’s light reddish-orange as if it were sunset.

By the holiday weekend, the Mullica River and the Batsto River were reopened (except where tree falls need to be cleared). Trails through burned forest from Atsion to Batsto are expected to reopen Saturday, July 9.

A large section of the Pine Barrens got the fire essential to its ancient form of life, firefighters were able to protect lives and property from harm, and impacts on health and recreation were modest. This is about as good as a big forest fire can get.

The public and the media should update their word choice for the effect of a wildfire, especially in South Jersey habitats where it’s part of nature. Instead of saying the fire “destroyed” so many acres, just say it “burned” them. That burning isn’t destroying them, it’s preserving their character and life.