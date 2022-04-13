Biggest A.C. airport payoff still commerce

Among the delightful blooms of spring this year are budding promises of new airline services at Atlantic City International Airport.

Two major airlines, Frontier and JetBlue, are competing to merge with the airport’s only scheduled carrier, Spirit Airlines. They see the value in Spirit’s ability to offer the lowest prices for expensive air travel, even if customers who want more than they pay for gripe about it.

American Airlines, one of the dominant big four in the U.S., is planning an industry innovation — letting fliers check in at ACY and then whisking them to their planes at Philadelphia International Airport.

These are exciting local developments for air travelers, promising greater convenience and flexibility. Airport owner South Jersey Transportation Authority deserves credit for the conditions that have brought such market interest this way.

The far greater opportunity for the region, though, is on the commerce side of aviation. Atlantic County government, the Atlantic County Economic Alliance and the SJTA have been working for a decade to unlock that. A prominent success has been the creation and growth of the National Aerospace Research & Technology Park adjacent to the airport and the Federal Aviation Administration’s William J. Hughes Technical Center. Many smaller pieces of the aviation commerce puzzle must be placed before industry players see the advantage the airport offers them.

The park took a step toward a future industry recently by hiring Deloitte Consulting to help it join the emerging electric vertical takeoff and landing segment, or eVTOL. Such battery powered vehicles are emerging for a range of uses, from package delivery to air taxis.

Last month, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency issued the first official guidance for building the vertiports needed for eVTOL. A month before that the FAA issued an engineering brief seeking industry input on vertiport design. Deloitte Consulting is considered an expert on advanced air mobility, having studied several aspects of it. Vertiports will need to meet requirements for security, maintenance, and passenger and cargo logistics.

The SJTA made a bigger attempt to realize another opportunity sooner with a recent call for proposals to develop a 400 acre site adjacent to the airport. That could handle 1.5 million square feet of cargo and related facilities.

Atlantic County government and the Atlantic County Economic Alliance are supporting the plan. To prepare for it, the county relocated habitat for a protected bird species to its own property farther west.

The ACEA is working with several developers to encourage them to submit proposals. Its president, Lauren Moore, said one possibility would be a shipping hub for online commerce.

Industry leader Amazon recently announced plans to build a 181,000 square-foot facility in Galloway Township where its drivers will pick up packages from central warehouses for area delivery.

The airport is next to the Atlantic City Expressway and not far from the Interstate 95 corridor and the Garden State Parkway. There is also an SJTA plan to include rail service with a spur off the Atlantic City train line. “What a great opportunity for companies like Walmart, Amazon, UPS, Fed Ex, DHL, to come in here and set up a cargo-city hub at Atlantic City International Airport,” Moore said.

Many local governments in the U.S. are working hard to get more economic benefit out of their underutilized airports. It’s an unavoidable and serious competition with highly variable levels of payoff. In this case, what’s true for individuals also applies to competitors. If officials in the region do the best they can, all should be fine. At the least, they’ll know they’ve done what they can to bring about a better future for residents and businesses.