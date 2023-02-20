Occasionally when a treatment is getting a clinical trial, its effective is so convincing that the treatment is quickly made available to those who could benefit.

A groundbreaking initiative a little more than a year ago in Cumberland County has similarly been quickly embraced.

In November 2021, New Jersey State Police and then-acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced that a certified mental health screener would immediately accompany officers responding to 911 calls involving behavioral health crises. This made sense because, as Bruck said, two-thirds of instances of police using force in the state involve someone experiencing mental health issues.

The program began with the State Police stations in Bridgeton and Port Norris. State officials worked up an acronym for it, “ARRIVE Together,” short for “Alternative Responses to Reduce Instances of Violence and Escalation.”

“Increasingly, officers are asked to act like doctors and psychiatrists, determining what drug a person may have taken, or what mental health condition they may be experiencing,” Bruck said. “We need to respond to our community members in crisis with clinicians and compassion, and we need to divert individuals with mental illness away from the criminal justice system.”

Col. Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the State Police, said having a specialist on the scene can help de-escalate dangerous situations, with the specialist recommending resources as the situation unfolds.

Six months later, Arrive Together was expanded to Union County, with a partnership between police in Linden and Elizabeth and nearby Trinitas Regional Medical Center. In December, current Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced the Bridgeton Police Department would partner with the State Police, and Atlantic City and Roselle Park police departments would start their own programs.

By then Arrive Together teams had helped more than 300 people suffering from mental health issues. Gov. Phil Murphy said he would propose $10 million in funding for the program in the upcoming budget. Last year, State Police won a $550,000 federal grant supporting the expansion. Nine health care providers have agreed to help develop the program.

This month the momentum continued toward 30 law enforcement agencies participating with the planned inclusion of several in this area, including Lower and Middle townships in Cape May County, and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, Millville and Vineland in Cumberland County.

Callahan said that in more than 250 calls answered related to mental health needs and by Arrive Together, none had resulted in the use of force.

Arrive Together is good for everyone. A specialist is already present and needn’t be called by police, police get help quickly recognizing mental health aspects of crises, those with mental health issues get handled appropriately and referred to the care they need, and society gets more effective, lower risk interventions to maintain peace and order.

No wonder this is quickly becoming standard practice.