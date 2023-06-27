There is a promising shift in society toward putting nonviolent lawbreakers with addiction or mental health problems into treatment instead of prison. Their crimes are often driven by these conditions, and addressing the cause can yield much better results than the deterrent of confinement.

New Jersey has been a leader nationally in providing medication assisted treatment to opioid addicted inmates. Many of its counties, including Atlantic, have made it the standard approach. But Cumberland wasn’t among them. And while this justice-reforming state is doing much to get offenders who need it into effective mental health treatment, that’s a long-term project with far to go.

The Cumberland County jail will catch up with these trends under a consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department. The county and the Justice Department recently agreed to it after a federal investigation into allegations that insufficient addiction and mental health care for inmates contributed to six suicides over seven years.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland hailed the agreement. “Today’s proposed consent decree is a significant step toward improving the care of individuals incarcerated in Cumberland County who are struggling with serious mental health disorders, and toward protecting the civil rights that are guaranteed by our Constitution,” Garland said.

The Justice Department had alleged that jail officials violated the 8th and 14th Amendments of the Constitution by not providing sufficient mental health treatment and medical assistance.

The department said officials at the Bridgeton jail with 300 inmates should have been using medication-assisted treatment and other therapies to treat opioid withdrawal, instead of treatment generally used for alcohol withdrawal.

Philip Sellinger, the U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said the inmates who committed suicide showed signs of opioid withdrawal. “This was policy and practice. You can’t pick and choose whose rights matter, everyone’s do,” he told New Jersey Monitor.

That was a bit harsh, considering that the federal government itself didn’t order all federal correctional facilities to provide medication-assisted drug treatment until this year. The director of the White House National Office of Drug Control Policy came to the Camden County Jail in February to make that announcement, saying the jail was the model for the policy. That model Camden expansion of opioid treatment for inmates was begun in 2018 — the same year the Justice Department began its investigation of the Cumberland jail’s past behavior.

The newly reformed are often quickest to blame others for lacking their new virtue.

In a 2021 report from the Department of Justice, federal officials told county officials what they should do to resolve the treatment issues. In announcing the consent agreement, the department said the county had “fully cooperated” with the investigation.

Under the agreement, the jail will increase mental health staffing and implement inmate assessments for mental health, opioid withdrawal and suicide risk. The decree also calls for an independent monitor to ensure compliance and issue public reports, said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke. “This consent decree marks a significant milestone in the Justice Department’s efforts to combat discrimination against those with opioid use disorder and to protect the civil rights of people in our jails and prisons,” Clarke said.

Federal court in Camden must still approve the consent decree.

Two-thirds of people entering prisons and jails are diagnosed as having a substance-use disorder, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Using medication to treat their addiction has shown to reduce their chance of fatal overdose and being jailed for an additional crime. Yet as of early this year, the nonprofit Jail and Prison Opioid Project said only about 630 of the roughly 5,000 jails and prisons nationwide were providing medication assisted treatment — which the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration recently recommended calling “medications for opioid use disorder” instead.

We’re glad that the Cumberland County jail and the vast federal prison system have joined this trend in which New Jersey correctional institutions were early proponents.

We hope that Cumberland, perhaps the poorest county in the New Jersey, will get state or federal funding to help set up and run the MOUD program at its jail.