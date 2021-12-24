Benefits clearer as Atlantic central court nears

Atlantic County soon will be the first in New Jersey to greatly improve the municipal justice system by transitioning to a central court.
Centralizing municipal court functions will save significant money for municipalities and taxpayers, and help ensure people find justice when they have their day in court. As we’ve said before, the improvements will be more than enough that all municipal officials in the county should embrace the change and help make it happen.
When the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County launches on Jan. 1, nine municipalities will participate — Egg Harbor Township, Estell Manor, Galloway Township, Hamilton Township, Linwood, Northfield, Port Republic, Ventnor and Weymouth Township.
Besides the savings, the central court will fundamentally improve equal justice for all and facilitate the services needed to help defendants overcome factors that can interfere with establishing a law-abiding life — particularly addiction and mental health issues.
One of the leaders who has worked hard to create the central court, retired Superior Court Judge Mark Sandson, saw first-hand as the area’s recovery court judge that cases involving drugs, domestic violence and mental health issues often turn up first in municipal courts. In his recovery court, Sandson experienced how the combination of legal and social services best helped people address these intertwined, seemingly intractable problems.
This benefit started shifting from theoretical to actual last month, when the county announced that Jewish Family Service will operate a pilot social-services program in the court. JFS will station three social workers in the court to immediately connect people with programs that provide mental-health and drug-addiction treatment as an alternative to traditional municipal fines. At the end of 90 days, it will review the program and the staffing levels for it.
Andrea Steinberg, CEO of Jewish Family Service, said, “We can’t possibly be at every local municipal court. This way we can be in one place, but also providing a consistent service throughout.”
Stockton University criminal justice Professor Christine Tartaro, who works with JFS and has studied the relationship between mental illness and the justice system, said mental illness can inhibit people from attending treatment programs designed to reduce their chance of returning to crime and prison. Having social workers at the central court will ensure that no one who could benefit from treatment “falls through the cracks.”
A report by an expert panel on a combined court forecast substantial savings in annual court costs by participating local governments, including 51% for Egg Harbor Township, 46% for Galloway Township and 43% for Linwood. Those are savings that will add up to many millions over time, allowing towns to provide more or better services, or letting their taxpayers to pay less.
Fairer justice, more effective treatment and rehabilitation services, substantial savings to local governments and taxpayers — the benefits are overwhelming and irresistible. If the remaining 14 municipalities in Atlantic County don’t join soon, their residents might start asking what their local officials are doing with the justice they control that motivates them to cling to it when a far superior alternative is at hand.