Beneficial use of material bringing dredging back

The South Jersey waterways used by commercial and recreational vessels, like those everywhere, depend on occasional dredging to keep them navigable.

This was done routinely until the environmental awakening in the 20th century called into question simply dumping the material dredged onto land or making islands with it in the back bays and marshes. Soon dredging plans were stymied because the state wouldn’t approve anywhere to put the material removed from channels.

For a couple of decades we’ve urged the state to solve this problem, since the tourism economy, maritime industry and much shore recreation depend on usable waterways.

For a while barrier island municipalities trucked the material to the mainland for placement in locations such as former sand and gravel pits. Even this became difficult. In 2018, Middle Township rejected a former sand mine’s plan to accept dredged material from Ocean City.