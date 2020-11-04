Beach replenishment continues in advance of climate resiliency plan

The Cape May area, which was part of the first sand project in the state in 1991 to counter severe erosion at the southern tip of New Jersey, is expected to get another round in 2021. That plan awaits federal budget approval.

There’s also an unfunded plan to address severe erosion in North Wildwood’s Hereford Inlet section, but no anticipated start of that work.

We’re glad to see nearly everyone accept responsibility for this steady maintenance. It took some years for society to come to terms with the science and economics involved.

If it weren’t for the pandemic, the next challenge already would be taking shape. The DEP is developing a climate resiliency plan with guidelines for how Jersey Shore communities should adapt to higher sea levels, stronger storms and more frequent flooding. Those are all certain as coastal lands subside and ocean levels rise.

The plan, originally due out last month, will still include beach replenishment, but also other strategies such as dune and wetlands restoration.

Bill Dixon, director of the DEP’s coastal engineering division, said “there’s going to have to be a lot of hard decisions that have to be made between the state, counties and towns on how to adapt to future climate change.”

In an overly indebted and overtaxed state, finding the resources for a large increase in expensive shore resiliency work will be far from easy. Tens of billions in coastal real estate and the big part of the state economy at stake will make the work as unavoidable as it is hard to fund.