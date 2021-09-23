Be patient and cast a more informed ballot in the November election

Last year Gov. Murphy and the Legislature sent mail-in ballots to everyone whether or not they wanted one, and all but made it impossible to vote in person.
This year, happily, people can vote in person again, and they can even vote early in person starting on Oct. 23 — 10 days ahead of Election Day. That’s plenty of extra time.
Political organizations have pushed people to request mail-in ballots anyway, sending some of them forms already filled out with their personal information and including postage-paid envelopes addressed to the county clerk. Plenty of money is available for politics these days.
Under state rules, these mail-in ballots are sent to voters too early. Most of those who requested one will get them this week.
We urge them to be patient about making their choices and returning their ballots. Not much has happened in fall campaigns yet and much of what has happened is disinformation.
Starting today, candidates for state and local offices will debate in events hosted by the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University and cosponsored by The Press of Atlantic City. These will be streamed live on The Press website at pressofac.com and also on the Hughes Center website, as well as covered by this newspaper in print and online.
First up at 7 p.m. today, Thursday, at Stockton’s Campus Center Theatre in Galloway Township will be the candidates for three seats on the Atlantic County Board of Commissioners. Then at 6 p.m. Oct.6 the candidates for state Senate and Assembly in Legislative District 2 will debate at Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 19, candidates for Atlantic City mayor will debate at the city campus, and at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 Atlantic County clerk candidates and county commission special election candidates will debate in Meeting Room 5 at the main campus.
Next week and into October, the Press Editorial Board will discuss issues with each of the 2nd District Senate and Assembly candidates, putting the results into stories and editorials well before Nov. 2.
There have been some campaign events and issues raised so far, which have been covered in the newspaper and online. There also has been a steady stream of campaign mailings from political organizations funded and controlled by South Jersey Democratic boss George Norcross of Camden, who in August pledged to spend $5 million on 2nd District legislative contests. More than two-thirds of these mailings have been negative, attacking Republicans with doctored photos, and misleading and even false statements.
This isn’t very informative, but liberty must include the ability to make choices that some will think wrong. We’re not in favor of restricting campaign donations or spending, and political parties must be free to be as negative or positive as they wish. We honor the essential act of voting by not telling people who they should support.
We strongly believe in the great power and responsibility of voters, the parties, the media and all other participants in a democracy. Self-government in America is in their hands, and will strengthen and improve to the extent that their human capabilities grow.